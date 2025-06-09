Captains' Jonah Advincula Named Midwest League Player of the Week

June 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Monday, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that Lake County Captains OF Jonah Advincula has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of June 2-8.

The 24-year-old had a remarkable series at the plate on the road against the West Michigan Whitecaps this past week, appearing in five of Lake County's six games.

During the week of June 2-8, Advincula led qualified MiLB hitters in OPS (2.017), slugging percentage (1.333), and batting average (.600, tied), while ranking second in on-base percentage (.684) and tied for eighth in both home runs (three) and triples (one). He led qualified Midwest League hitters in: OPS, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, and batting average, while tying the league lead in home runs.

The 24-year-old ranked top-10 in the Midwest League in: total bases (20, second), triples (tied for second), stolen bases (three, tied for third), runs (six, tied for fourth), hits (nine, tied for fifth), and RBI (five, tied for seventh), while striking out just once in 19 plate appearances.

Advincula had three notable performances this past week at West Michigan. After entering this past week's series with one three-hit game in his first 40 contests this year, he recorded a trio of three-hit performances in a four-game span.

On Wednesday, June 4, after hitting just one home run in his first 40 games this season, Advincula logged his first career professional multi-home run game in a 4-1 Captains victory, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, a stolen base, and two runs scored. With this performance, he became the fourth Captain with at least: three hits, two home runs, three RBI, and a stolen base in a game since at least 2005, and the first since former Lake County OF Connor Marabell on June 7, 2016 versus the Lansing Lugnuts.

The following night, on Thursday, June 5, Advincula went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a stolen base, tallying his second consecutive three-hit game.

Finally, on Sunday, June 8, the Santa Clara, California native finished a double shy of the first cycle in Captains history, going 3-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run, and three runs scored in a 6-4 Lake County victory. With this outing, he became the sixth Captain with at least: three hits, three runs scored, one triple, and one home run in a game since at least 2005, and the first since former Lake County OF Ruben Cardenas on June 10, 2019 versus Lansing.

Advincula is the first Captain to be named Midwest League Player of the Week since former Captains OF Jorge Burgos received the honor on June 24, 2024 for his performance on the road against the South Bend Cubs during the week of June 17-23, 2024.

After winning four of six games at West Michigan this past week, the Captains will begin a six-game home series against the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







