Advincula's Walk-Off RBI Single Caps Three-Run Ninth in 3-2 Win over Dragons

June 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (30-28) defeated the Dayton Dragons (18-40) by a final score of 3-2 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

After trailing 2-0 with just two hits through eight innings, Lake County rallied to win the game with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the ninth.

Captains CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 Guardians and No. 50 MLB prospect, began Lake County's ninth inning at the plate with a leadoff walk, his second walk of the night. 2B Christian Knapczyk then put multiple Lake County runners aboard for the first time in the game when he reached on a fielding error by Dragons 2B Johnny Ascanio, who entered the contest as a pinch hitter in the previous half-inning.

After a strikeout from 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Guardians prospect, RF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Guardians prospect, loaded the bases with an infield single. Then, LF Esteban González tied the game with a two-run single to center field, which was deflected by Dayton SS Leo Balcazar, MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Reds prospect.

With the winning run on third base, Captains SS Jose Devers grounded out to third base for the second out of the half-inning. But DH Jonah Advincula, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, delivered a two-out, walk-off RBI single on a hard line drive to center field, which was just out of the reach of diving Dragons CF Carlos Jorge, MLB Pipeline's No. 21 Reds prospect.

Dayton RHP Trey Braithwaite (L, 1-2), who entered the game to begin the bottom of the ninth inning, suffered his second loss of the season. The right-hander allowed three hits, three runs (one earned), and one walk, while throwing one strikeout. Lake County RHP Kyle Scott (W, 3-2) earned his third win of the year, pitching a perfect top of the ninth with one strikeout.

Both sides saw stellar performances from their respective starting pitchers.

Captains LHP Matt Wilkinson (ND) was one out shy of his first quality start of the season. The southpaw pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits, one earned run, and one walk, while throwing seven strikeouts in 87 pitches (53 strikes). His lone run allowed was courtesy of a leadoff home run from Dragons RF Ariel Almonte.

Dragons RHP Brian Edgington (ND) tallied his third quality start of the year by logging six shutout innings. The right-hander surrendered just one hit and two walks, striking out five in 75 pitches (40 strikes).

The second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Dragons is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. It will be Senior Day, presented by Medical Mutual, at the ballpark, where Lake County will suit up as its Copa de la Diversión alter ego, Los Picantes de Lake County. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- Tuesday night's victory marked Lake County's second walk-off win of the season. The Captains also earned a walk-off victory back on April 12 versus West Michigan, when INF Christian Knapczyk hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

- OF Esteban González extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a ground-rule double and a game-tying two-run single on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old is batting .390 with 16 hits, four doubles, one home run, six RBI, three stolen bases, and a .966 OPS during this span.

- LHP Matt Wilkinson pitched a season-high 5.2 innings on Tuesday night, permitting just one earned run. The 2023 10th-round pick out of Central Arizona College (JUCO) now owns a 1.44 ERA in five career starts against the Dragons across the regular season and postseason.







