TinCaps Game Information: June 10 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

June 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-28) vs. South Bend Cubs (17-40)

Tuesday, June 10 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 58 of 132

RHP Brooks Caple (1-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. Ian Koenig (2-3, 6.06 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Ending a 12-game road trip, the Fort Wayne TinCaps clinched their series over the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate) Sunday, winning 5-1.

NEIGHBORS GOING NEXT LEVEL: This season, Tyson Neighbors has been dominant for Fort Wayne. With the TinCaps, the Padres' No. 15 prospect dominated in his time. Following a five-out save on Wednesday and a scoreless ninth on Sunday, Neighbors had a 1.19 ERA with a Midwest League fourth-best five saves. For active pitchers who've thrown at least 20 innings, Neighbors' 43.8% strikeout rate is 7th in Minor League Baseball. Leading the Midwest league, it is the second-highest in franchise history, with data available back to 2006. The top relief prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft also leads the league in K/9 (15.49), swinging strike% (21.7%), and ranks 10th in K-BB ratio (4.88). Neighbors is 8th in strikeouts (39) among relievers.

HOME, SWEET HOME: Following their longest road trip of the year, the Fort Wayne TinCaps return to Parkview Field for a six-game series against in-state rival South Bend. The 'Caps won four of six games on the road against the Cubs in May.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: TinCaps starter Eric Yost has dominated this season through 10 starts, ranking 4th in the MWL with a 2.29 ERA. Holding a 3-4 record, the righty ranks 7th in innings pitched (51.0), 9th in batting average against (.239), 5th in BB% (7.7), and 6th in BB/9 (3.00). Yost struck out five across five one-run innings on Sunday. He was fantastic throughout May, turning in a pair of quality starts. The Northeastern grad held a 2-2 record with a Midwest League second-best 1.46 ERA. Across 24 2/3 innings in four starts, Yost held opponents to a .163 batting average, striking out 27.

THROUGH SIX INNINGS: The TinCaps are undefeated when leading after six innings this season. A perfect 24-0 record has been helped out by four Fort Wayne relievers holding sub-3.00 ERAs.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: On Sunday, Jack Costello started the scoring with a two-run single. Two innings later, Costello won an 11-pitch battle, launching his fourth home run of the season the opposite way to right field. The three-RBI performance is his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game this season. Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers, batting .345 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

PATIENCE TURNS TO POWER: Second in the Midwest League in home runs with his ninth on last Tuesday, Rosman Verdugo has also been patient. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 16 walks in his 13 games. He walked just four times in his first 39 games of the campaign. Verdugo is also tied for 4th in the MWL with 23 extra-base hits. Following a 2-for-5 day Thursday, he leads the team with 12 multi-hit games.

COBRA KAI: Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) went 8-for-18 vs Beloit. He raised his average over 100 points and had three multi-hit performances. The highlight was a 3-for-4 showing in Wednesday's 5-3 victory where he scored twice. Roberts continues to run well, as he is now 29-for-30 in attempts in his pro career. Roberts at Utah set both the single-season and career records for stolen bases.

DO IT ALL BARNETT: Drafted as a two-way player, Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect) went 3-for-10 against Beloit, including a three-run triple on Tuesday. He now has 12 extra-base hits in 29 games across two levels. Barnett made his pro debut on the mound Wednesday, appearing in two games last week without giving up a run. Barnett's fastball climbed up to 97 on the weekend.

JAKE SNIDER: Behind a hustle-double on Friday, he has reached base in 22 out of his last 24 games. Snider collected an RBI base knock in each of his first two trips to the plate Wednesday. In his last 10 games, Snider is hitting .300 (9-for-30) with 4 2B, 6 BB, and 6 RBI.







