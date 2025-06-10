MEDIA ADVISORY - a New Condiment Chaser: Zesty Ranch

June 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A new TinCaps Condiment Chaser is set to make a zesty debut at Parkview Field tonight!

Two weeks after an injury sent crowd-favorite Relish to the Injured List, it became clear that a call to the bullpen was needed in order for the traditional between-inning race to continue during upcoming TinCaps games.

After taking and considering saucy suggestions from our fans, the TinCaps are excited to announce that Midwest dinner table staple Zesty Ranch will lace up to take on Ketchup and Mustard in the races ahead. Sporting a bold blue look, Ranch promises to bring a tangy taste to the on-field antics.

"Relish's spirits are up and his recovery continues," said TinCaps Vice President of Marketing, Michael Limmer. "But the fans still expect a show, and we believe Zesty Ranch will give it to them. Ranch is a bit untested when it comes to racing, but he already has an established fan base. We feel the personality and expected race performance will make him a fan-favorite!"

Relish was placed on the shelf as a result of a mid-race collision with a groundskeeper at the TinCaps game on May 25. While a return date is unknown, the underdog packet is working to get back to action soon.

Ketchup currently leads on the Condiment Chase scoreboard with 107 career wins. Mustard is in second place with 89 victories. Relish was on the verge of his first checkered flag when the injury occurred.

The next race, and Zesty Ranch's debut, is expected during this evening's game at Parkview Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets start at just $7 and are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.