Kernels Rally from Down Three, Walk-Off Peoria 7-6 in Ten Innings

June 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Trailing by three runs in the seventh, Cedar Rapids battled to send it to extra innings and walked off the Chiefs on a Rayne Doncon sacrifice fly in a 7-6 victory in ten innings Tuesday night.

Entering the series on a five-game winning streak, Peoria got the scoring started in the top of the second inning. Josh Kross led off with a triple, then one pitch later, Chase Adkison doubled to score the run and put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. After a groundout moved Adkison to third, a Miguel Villarroel infield single brought him home to make it 2-0. After another Chiefs hit, Richardson singled into left, scoring Villarroel to extend the lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Kernels got a run back. Rayne Doncon walked to lead off the inning, then, one batter later, Justin Connell lined a double to right and Doncon scored on an error on the play to make it 3-1.

Both offenses went quiet until the sixth inning. In the Chiefs' half of the frame, Zach Levenson led off with a walk, and after a Villarroel single, Richardson reached on an error that brought home Levenson to make it 4-1 Chiefs.

In the home half of the sixth, the Kernels brought it within one. Kyle DeBarge walked, then Brandon Winokur lasered a home run to left-center field to make it 4-3.

In the top of the seventh, Peoria answered back. Kross reached on a fielder's choice, then moved up on an Adkison single. Villarroel then blooped a single to plate Kross and make it 5-3 Chiefs. The next batter, Ryan Campos, then reached on an error that allowed another run to score to extend the lead to 6-3.

In the last of the seventh, Cedar Rapids had the response. Poncho Ruiz worked a two-out walk for Caden Kendle, who roped a home run to left to bring the score back within one, 6-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Kernels tied it up. DeBarge led off with a walk, then stole second, stole third and scored on a Jay Thomason sacrifice fly to make it 6-6.

That stayed the score until the bottom of the tenth. Paulshawn Pasqualotto did not allow a run in the ninth or the tenth as part 2.1 scoreless innings in relief to keep it even, going to the bottom of the tenth inning.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Kernels loaded the bases for Rayne Doncon, who lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score DeBarge and walk off the Chiefs 7-6.

With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 33-24 on the season and to first place in the Midwest League West Division with nine games to go in the first half. Game two of the seven-game series against Peoria is set for 12:05 Wednesday afternoon. Ty Langenberg gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Gerardo Salas.







