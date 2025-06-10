Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 l Game #58

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-39) at Lake County Captains (29-28)

RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.57) vs. LH Matt Wilkinson (1-6, 5.36)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a six-game series. Dayton-Lake County 2025 Season Series: First meeting of 2025 tonight.

Last Game: Sunday: Lansing 12, Dayton 6. The Lugnuts trailed the Dragons 2-1 through three innings before scoring 10 runs over the next four innings to take an 11-2 lead. Ariel Almonte had a home run for Dayton for the second straight game and also added an RBI single. Lansing had 19 hits, most this season by a Dayton opponent.

Series Recap: The Dragons went 1-5 in the series vs. Lansing at Day Air Ballpark, winning the third game of the series on Thursday. The Dragons were outscored 33-18 in the six games, batting .235 as a team with five home runs and one stolen base. The team ERA in the series was 5.24 and Dayton committed three errors in the set.

Team and Player Notes:

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just four earned runs in 32 innings, an ERA of 1.13. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and seventh in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in ERA at 2.70.

Victor Acosta over his last 24 games is 27 for 87 (.310) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI, and 15 walks.

Leo Balcazar over his last 14 games is 19 for 62 (.306) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI, and only 7 strikeouts.

Carlos Jorge over his last 12 games is 15 for 45 (.333) with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 4 steals.

Connor Burns over his last 7 games is 8 for 25 (.320) with 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

Ariel Almonte has hit safely in six straight games, going 8 for 23 (.348) with 2 HR, 2 doubles, and 4 RBI.

Johnny Ascanio over his last 19 games is 18 for 61 (.295) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 9 walks, and only 9 strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, June 11 (12:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 5.12) at Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (0-6, 3.71)

Thursday, June 12 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-2, 3.60) at Lake County LH Caden Favors (2-4, 3.50)

Friday, June 13 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.58) at Lake County LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.10)

Saturday, June 14 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-1, 2.70) at Lake County RH Yorman Gomez (4-0, 3.55)

Sunday, June 15 (4:00 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







