Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (Noon Game at Lake County)

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 l Game #59

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 12:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-40) at Lake County Captains (30-28)

LH Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 5.12) vs. LH Jackson Humphries (0-6, 3.71)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a six-game series. Dayton-Lake County 2025 Season Series: Lake County 1, Dayton 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 3, Dayton 2. The Captains scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to overcome a 2-0 Dayton lead, earning a walk-off win on a two-out, tie-breaking RBI single to center field by Jonah Advincula. Dayton's Ariel Almonte hit a solo home run in the fifth to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead, Almonte's third straight game with a home run. The Dragons added a run in the eighth on Carlos Jorge's RBI single. Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington allowed only one hit over six shutout innings, a sixth inning double off the glove of an outfielder.

Team and Player Notes:

Ariel Almonte has hit safely in seven straight games, going 9 for 27 (.333) with 3 HR, 2 2B, and 5 RBI. Almonte has become the first Dayton player to hit a home run in three straight games since Ethan O'Donnell in August of 2024 (John Michael Faile also did it in 2024). No Midwest League player has hit a home run in four straight games in 2025, and no Dayton player has done it since at least 2004. In 2000, Dayton's Austin Kearns hit home runs in eight straight games.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just four earned runs in 32 innings, an ERA of 1.13. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and seventh in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in ERA at 2.70.

Victor Acosta over his last 25 games is 28 for 91 (.308) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI, and 15 walks.

Leo Balcazar over his last 15 games is 21 for 66 (.318) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last 13 games is 16 for 49 (.327) with 2 home runs, 6 RBI, and 4 steals.

Connor Burns over his last 8 games is 8 for 28 (.286) with 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Thursday, June 12 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-2, 3.60) at Lake County LH Caden Favors (2-4, 3.50)

Friday, June 13 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.58) at Lake County LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.10)

Saturday, June 14 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-1, 2.70) at Lake County RH Yorman Gomez (4-0, 3.55)

Sunday, June 15 (4:00 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.03) at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (1-6, 4.89)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2025

