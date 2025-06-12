Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

June 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 12, 2025 l Game #60

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-41) at Lake County Captains (31-28)

RH Jose Montero (2-2, 3.60) vs. LH Caden Favors (2-4, 3.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Lake County 4, Dayton 3. Lake County's Alfonsin Rosario hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Captains to the lead and eventual win. Ariel Almonte had three hits including a double for Dayton to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games.

Dayton-Lake County 2025 Season Series: Lake County 2, Dayton 0. Series Recap: Lake County has taken two one-run wins in the series so far, coming from behind in the late innings to win both games. Lake County scored three in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Dayton 3-2 in the opener on Tuesday. Dayton led 3-2 going to the bottom of the seventh on Wednesday before Lake County rallied to win.

Team and Player Notes:

Ariel Almonte has hit safely in eight straight games, going 12 for 31 (.387) with 3 HR, 3 2B, and 6 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just four earned runs in 32 innings, an ERA of 1.13. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and seventh in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in ERA at 2.70.

Leo Balcazar over his last 16 games is 21 for 69 (.304) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last 14 games is 16 for 52 (.308) with 2 home runs, 6 RBI, and 4 steals.

Connor Burns over his last 8 games is 8 for 28 (.286) with 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Friday, June 13 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.58) at Lake County LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.10)

Saturday, June 14 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-1, 2.70) at Lake County RH Yorman Gomez (4-0, 3.55)

Sunday, June 15 (4:00 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.03) at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (1-6, 4.89)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







