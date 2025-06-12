TinCaps Game Information: June 12 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

June 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-30) vs. South Bend Cubs (19-40)

Thursday, June 12 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 60 of 132

LHP Evan Aschenbeck (1-3, 3.82 ERA) vs. RHP Miguel Mendez (2-1, 2.45 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MyNetwork TV (Local) | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Leaving nine runners on base, the TinCaps offense struggled to find consistency, falling on Wednesday night to the South Bend Cubs, 5-0.

ONE LAST BITE: From Thursday through Saturday, Parkview Field will host the final edition of the Hoosier State Tenderloins Series presented by Indiana Pork. Wearing specially designed uniforms, the team's Tenderloin identity jerseys are red, white, and blue, featuring the Hoosier State Tenderloins logo on the chest. The predominantly blue sleeves will include a fairgrounds motif. The trunk of the jersey and caps includes red and white candy stripes, which subtly include the names of all 92 Indiana counties to show our Hoosier Pride. This will be the last year of the three-year run for the Hoosier State Tenderloins as a TinCaps' alternate identity. The Breaded Tenderloin sandwich originated in Northeast Indiana, not far from Parkview Field. Just 25 miles southeast of the ballpark in downtown Huntington, Nick's Kitchen has been treating customers to tasty tenderloin sandwiches since 1908. A meal of ground pork will be donated to Community Harvest Food Bank for each tenderloin sandwich sold.

QUADRUPLE PROMOTIONS NIGHT: Along with the Hoosier State Tenderloins series, tonight's game also features the OK Boomer Band a part of the Pregame Concert Series presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, Thirsty Thursday drink specials presented by Rudy's, and Postgame Fireworks presented by Saint Anne Communities.

MENDEZ MAGIC: New right-handed Friday night arm Miguel Mendez dazzled last Friday against Marlins top prospect Thomas White. Across a career-long six innings, Mendez did not allow a run, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 33.6% (47-140) of the batters he's faced. In four outings with Fort Wayne, Mendez holds a 2.45 ERA (6 ER) across 22 innings pitched. On May 23, the 22-year-old tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. In his first start with the 'Caps on May 9, Mendez gave up three hits without allowing a single walk, striking out seven. From the second to fifth innings, he retired nine in a row, at one point striking out five straight.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 13 outings following two shutout innings on Wednesday. Across 16 1/3 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 21, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 5th in the league with 4 wins, sixth in appearances with 19, and 12th amongst Midwest League relievers with 35 strikeouts, and is 10th in K% (33.3). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

GUTSY GUSTIN: TinCaps long-reliever Harry Gustin continues to go long distances out of the bullpen. The southpaw worked two hitless frames on Tuesday night, and he faced just seven batters in the process. This outing lowers Gustin's season ERA to 1.93 across his 14 appearances. The left-hander put on a show last Friday against the Sky Carp by recording his third nine-plus-out save. Gustin gave up just one hit, striking out a career-high six. His 43 strikeouts this season tie him for third amongst Midwest League relievers.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: On Tuesday, Jack Costello hit his second home run in as many games and fifth of the season. He added two more base knocks later on in the contest, continuing his red-hot June. Costello is 10-for-28 this month (.357) and has seven hits in his last four games. Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers as well this year, batting .351 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

CAMPBELL CLOBBERING THE CUBS: TinCaps outfielder Jacob Campbell got off to a hot start in May. After a 5-for-5 performance in the series opener against South Bend, where he finished just a home run shy of the cycle, he delivered again on Friday. Down 1-2 in the count in the sixth inning, Campbell plated a pair with an RBI double to the left-field corner. The Illinois grad is also hitting .333 (10-30) against left-handed pitching this year.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.