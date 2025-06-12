Five-Run Ninth Takes Timber Rattlers to 9-2 Win

June 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (31-29) scored nine runs on 12 hits, highlighted by a five-run four-hit top of the ninth to beat the Great Lakes Loons (31-29) 9-2 on a 72-degree cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- Against Jorge Gonzalez, the Timber Rattlers had seven straight batters reach with two outs in the ninth. The Garcia's (no relation) Eduardo and Yhoswar each hit two-run doubles. Blake Burke drove in the first of five runs in the inning. Two walks and two errors helped supply the runs.

- Loons' starter Luke Fox worked well and efficiently, with one run permitted through his first four frames. In the fifth, the first four Wisconsin batters reached, all on singles. Yhoswar Garcia bunted aboard and stole second and third. Blayberg Diaz won a seven-pitch battle to drive in Garcia. Jadher Areinamo and Blake Burke delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies, in a three-run fifth inning.

- Down 4-0 in the sixth Zyhir Hope cut the Wisconsin lead in half. The Dodgers No. 3 prospect, with two on and two out, rifled a 1-2 pitch that one-hopped to the right-center field wall. Hope has 15 doubles, tied for third in the Midwest League.

- Over the final three innings, Great Lakes left four on base. Wisconsin's Patricio Aquino ended the seventh and eighth with a strikeout.

Rounding Things Out

Luke Fox finished six innings. It is just the fourth Loons loss in 18 games where a starter has completed five innings.

Up Next

Begin the weekend at Dow Diamond, tomorrow Friday, June 13th. The Loons and Timber Rattlers play at 7:05 pm. Friday is Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank, with value deals and gourmet treats. A Vietnamese-inspired Chef's Table will be featured. Friday the 13th means Halloween Night presented by the Midland Center for the Arts. Trick or treat tomorrow at the ballpark.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.