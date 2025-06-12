DeBerry Earns First Pro Win As Rattlers Pull Away Late at Great Lakes

June 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







MIDLAND, MI - Jaron DeBerry allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven over 5-2/3 innings as the starting pitcher for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday Night at Dow Diamond. The Rattlers were clinging to a 4-2 lead over the Great Lakes Loons before the offense pulled away with five runs in the top of the ninth for a 9-2 victory that gave DeBerry his first professional win.

Wisconsin (31-29) stole a run in the first inning to take the lead. Juan Baez worked a walk after falling behind 0-2 to start the game against Loons starter Luke Fox. Jadher Areinamo followed with a bloop single to right to send Baez to third base. Areinamo took off early with the left-handed Fox looking right at him. Fox threw to first and Baez timed his break for the plate perfectly as first baseman Joe Vetrano made his throw to second to get Areinamo. Baez scored without a play for the 1-0 advantage.

The Rattlers added to their lead in the fifth inning. Yhoswar Garcia started the inning with a bunt single, stole second, and stole third. Blayberg Diaz blooped a single over the drawn-in infield to score Garcia for a 2-0 lead.

Then, Fox allowed singles to Luiyin Alastre and Juan Baez to load the bases. Areinamo and Blake Burke followed with consecutive sacrifice flies to make the score 4-0.

DeBerry pitched a perfect fifth inning and retired the first Loon he faced in the sixth. However, the top of the Great Lakes order got something going as Kendall George singled and Josue DePaula walked. DeBerry recorded the second out of the inning with his seventh strikeout.

Zyhir Hope, the #42 prospect in baseball, was next and DeBerry was ahead in the count 1-2. However, Hope laced a double to right-center on the next pitch to score both runners to cut Wisconsin's lead to two runs.

Jes ú s Broca ramped up the drama when he replaced DeBerry in the sixth and walked the first batter he faced before Joe Vetrano lined out to left.

The drama was turned up even more when Patricio Aquino entered the game for Wisconsin to face the Loons in the bottom of the seventh. He hit Jordan Thompson, the number eight batter in the Loons order, and gave up a bloop single to Frank Rodriguez, the number nine hitter, with one out to bring the top of the order back to the plate. Aquino was not troubled. He struck out George and DePaula to end the threat.

In the bottom of the eighth, Aquino retired the first two hitters but gave up a single and walk to bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate. Aquino struck out Jake Gelof on three pitched to send the game to the ninth with the 4-2 lead still intact.

The Wisconsin offense put the game away with a five-run rally with two outs in the ninth. Areinamo walked with two outs against Jorge Gonzalez and drew a wild pickoff throw to wind up on third base. Burke singled to center to drive in Areinamo. Marco Dinges followed with a single to center that was misplayed to allow Burke to take third and Dinges to take second.

Eduardo Garcia, who had been 0-for-4 to that point of the night, crushed a double to center to score both runners and extend his current on-base streak to 24 games. This is the longest active on-base streak in the Midwest League. The only player with a longer on-base streak in the league this season is Burke, who had a 25-game streak earlier this season.

After Kay-Lan Nicasia walked, Yhoswar Garcia ripped a double to left to score the final runs of the inning and the Rattlers were up 9-2.

Stiven Cruz pitched a routine 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to close out the Wisconsin victory.

DeBerry set professional highs for innings pitched (5-2/3) and strikeouts (7). He teamed up with the three relievers to record thirteen strikeouts and to hold the Loons (31-29) to 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Wisconsin hitters went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Game four of the series is Friday night at Dow Diamond. Anthony Flores (1-2, 4.23) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Loons have named Payton Martin as their starter. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:45pm.

R H E

WIS 100 030 005 - 9 12 0

GL 000 002 000 - 2 6 2

WP: Jaron DeBerry (1-1)

LP: Luke Fox (1-1)

TIME: 2:56

ATTN: 3,266







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.