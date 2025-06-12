Kernels and Chiefs Split Thursday Doubleheader 3-0 and 4-3

Cedar Rapids, IA - Chase Chaney tossed seven strong innings in a complete game shutout as part of a 3-0 Kernels win in game one, but Peoria came back to take game two 4-3 in a split of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon.

After back-to-back wins to begin the series, the Kernels got right back to work in the bottom of the second in game one. To begin the inning, Jay Thomason singled, stole second and scored on a Jaime Ferrer RBI single to make it 1-0 Cedar Rapids.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Kernels increased their lead. To open the frame, Brandon Winokur launched a home run to left to make it 2-0. Later, Thomason doubled, stole third and scored on a Jaime Ferrer sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0.

That was all Kernels' starter Chase Chaney needed. The right-hander struck out five in a complete game shutout, the first for a Kernels pitcher this year, to lock down the 3-0 victory in game one.

After no offense in game one, Peoria got out to an early lead in the bottom of the second inning of game two. Miguel Villarroel smacked a two-run homer to left field to make it 2-0 Chiefs.

In the bottom of the third, Peoria added on. After a single and an error put a pair of runners on, Villarroel lined a single into center field to score both to make it 4-0.

The Kernels began to chip away in the fourth. Justin Connell worked a two-out walk, then scored all the way from first on a Kyle Hess RBI triple to make it 4-1.

In the fifth, the Kernels climbed closer. Misael Urbina lifted off with a solo home run to left field to bring the score to 4-2.

In the top of the sixth, Cedar Rapids brought it within one. Danny De Andrade was hit by a pitch, then moved up on a walk and a groundout. With two outs, De Andrade scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.

But that would be the end of the scoring. Michael Watson came back out in the seventh for Peoria and tossed a scoreless inning to secure the Chiefs' 4-3 win in game two.

With the split of the doubleheader, the Kernels go to 35-25 on the season and 3-1 in the series against Peoria. Game four of the series is set for Friday evening at 6:35 with Alejandro Hidalgo to start for the Kernels opposite Tink Hence.







