Doncon, Thomason Placed on 7-Day IL; Houghton, Lugo, Assigned to Cedar Rapids

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Rayne Doncon has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right quad strain and INF Jay Thomason has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left big toe sprain. As a corresponding move, OF Maddux Houghton has been transferred from AAA St. Paul to Cedar Rapids. As a separate move, INF Andy Lugo has been acquired by the Minnesota Twins in a trade with the Boston Red Sox and assigned to high-A Cedar Rapids. Both Lugo and Houghton are active immediately. Houghton will wear #48, Lugo will wear #18 and pitching coach Hunter Townsend will wear #15. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 12 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its home series with Peoria tonight at 6:35.







