'Caps Score 13 in 3rd on Friday the 13th, Clinch Division Title

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - In three hours and 13 minutes, the West Michigan Whitecaps (41-20) used a 13-run third inning to rout the Lansing Lugnuts (34-27), 20-6, on Friday the 13th at Jackson® Field™.

The Whitecaps clinched the first half East Division title with the win.

All nine Whitecaps collected at least two hits in a 26-hit barrage, led by a five-hit effort from Kevin McGonigle, setting a West Michigan single game franchise record and tying the Lansing single game franchise record for hits allowed.

The 'Caps trailed 2-1 entering the third, but a Seth Stephenson two-run homer, Johnny Peck three-run homer and Austin Murr RBI single ended the day for Lansing starter Grant Judkins. New reliever Jake Pfennigs recorded all three outs in the frame, but not before an Andrew Jenkins RBI single, McGonigle RBI single, Peck three-run double and Izaac Pacheco two-run homer gave West Michigan control of the game.

The Whitecaps finished with four home runs, two from Pacheco, one from Stephenson and a solo shot from Peyton Graham in the fifth. For his part, Peck finished with seven RBIs.

After Judkins and Pfennigs, the Nuts turned to Jake Christianson for the fifth and sixth innings, Henry Gómez in the seventh and Mark Adamiak in the eighth, allowing three runs, two runs and one run respectively, before knuckleballing catcher Nick Schwartz tossed a scoreless ninth.

In defeat, Lugnuts second baseman Casey Yamauchi went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and left fielder Nate Nankil went 2-for-5 with an RBI double.

Lansing right-hander Nathan Dettmer starts against West Michigan lefty Joey Miller in the fifth game of the six-game series... Star Wars Night with postgame LAFCU Fireworks! Gates open at 6 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







