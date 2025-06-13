River Bandits Hold Off Sky Carp, 5-2

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, Iowa -The River Bandits continued to stymie the Sky Carp hitters Friday night in a 5-2 victory at Modern Woodman Field.

The Bandits have allowed just five runs in the last three games, with all of them ending up on the winning side of the ledger.

The Bandits didn't waste any time against Karson Milbrandt Friday as Callan Moss hit his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the first to open the scoring.

The Bandits added single runs in the third and the fifth inning to extend the advantage to 5-1 after five frames.

The Carp would get back into the game thanks to a two-run double from Payton Green in the sixth inning. But the Bandits would put another run across in the eighth to build a 5-2 lead, and the Carp were held scoreless in the ninth to preserve the win.

Milbrandt (0-3) allowed the loss despite striking out five and not walking a batter in five innings. Will Schomberg allowed just one unearned run in three innings of work.

Friday marked the return of both Jay Beshears and Colby Shade to the lineup after they were activated from the injured list.

The Sky Carp and the River Bandits will be back at it Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Carp will be back home on Tuesday, June 17 to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 6:05 p.m.

