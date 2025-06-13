TinCaps and Cubs Postponed on Friday Night

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Friday night's game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the South Bend Cubs is postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 14th, at Parkview Field. The first of two seven-inning games is set to start at 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

All tickets for Friday night's game can be redeemed for any game the remainder of the 2025 season, based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds.

Click here for more information on the team's frequently asked questions about weather-related situations. Click here for the team's schedule.

The TinCaps are currently on a six-game homestand, continuing their Hoosier State Tenderloins series. Join the TinCaps this weekend for Postgame Fireworks Saturday presented by CSL Plasma and a Father's Day Special on Sunday. Tickets start at $7 and can be purchased through TinCaps.com /Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







