TinCaps Leave Nine Runners On Base In Loss
June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN. - The TinCaps generated a few opportunities to take the second game against the South Bend Cubs. The lineup couldn't muster any production in the 5-0 loss after they scored in the first five innings on Tuesday.
Fort Wayne (29-30) left a runner on base in five of the first six innings, with Rosman Verdugo (Padres No. 24 prospect) tripling in the first frame serving as the main highlight.
South Bend (19-40) scored two runs in the first inning against Clark Candiotti (Padres No. 26 prospect), who exited the game after just one frame of work. The visitors tacked on three more runs in the third, and that's all they needed to win the second game of the series.
Nick Wissman and Garrett Hawkins dazzled out of the TinCaps bullpen, with the pair working the final 4.1 innings. Wissman tossed 2.1 scoreless frames and allowed just three hits while he struck out two. Hawkins did not allow a run or hit in his 2.0 innings on the mound. The right-hander has not allowed a run in his last 13 outings, which have spanned over 16.1 innings.
Fort Wayne native Brayden Risedorph got the final three outs out of the bullpen for South Bend. The right-hander has yet to allow an earned run in his five appearances with the club this season.
Next Game: Tuesday, June 12 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez
- Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Evan Aschenbeck
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Swan Shines Again, K's Eight in Loons 4-2 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Lugs Wallow in 4-3 Wild Walk-Off over Whitecaps - Lansing Lugnuts
- River Bandits Walk off Sky Carp to Even Series - Beloit Sky Carp
- 'Caps Miscues Lead to Walk-Off Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- TinCaps Leave Nine Runners On Base In Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Loons End Wisconsin Win Streak - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Rosario's Go-Ahead Blast Propels Picantes to 4-3 Win over Dragons - Lake County Captains
- Peoria Bats Quiet in Shutout Defeat - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Game Information: June 11 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Langenberg Is Lights Out, Kernels Blank Chiefs 6-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Parkview Sports Medicine, Fort Wayne TinCaps Launch New Premier Youth Travel Baseball Program - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Late Home Run Lifts Captains to 4-3 Win over Dragons on Wednesday Afternoon in Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- Zesty Ranch Records First Victory in Parkview Field Debut - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (Noon Game at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Opportunistic Kernels Best Chiefs in Extras - Peoria Chiefs
- Late Power Surge Lifts Cubs over TinCaps 11-9 - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Club Two Home Runs in Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Leave Nine Runners On Base In Loss
- TinCaps Game Information: June 11 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)
- Parkview Sports Medicine, Fort Wayne TinCaps Launch New Premier Youth Travel Baseball Program
- Zesty Ranch Records First Victory in Parkview Field Debut
- TinCaps Club Two Home Runs in Loss