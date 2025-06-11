TinCaps Leave Nine Runners On Base In Loss

FORT WAYNE, IN. - The TinCaps generated a few opportunities to take the second game against the South Bend Cubs. The lineup couldn't muster any production in the 5-0 loss after they scored in the first five innings on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne (29-30) left a runner on base in five of the first six innings, with Rosman Verdugo (Padres No. 24 prospect) tripling in the first frame serving as the main highlight.

South Bend (19-40) scored two runs in the first inning against Clark Candiotti (Padres No. 26 prospect), who exited the game after just one frame of work. The visitors tacked on three more runs in the third, and that's all they needed to win the second game of the series.

Nick Wissman and Garrett Hawkins dazzled out of the TinCaps bullpen, with the pair working the final 4.1 innings. Wissman tossed 2.1 scoreless frames and allowed just three hits while he struck out two. Hawkins did not allow a run or hit in his 2.0 innings on the mound. The right-hander has not allowed a run in his last 13 outings, which have spanned over 16.1 innings.

Fort Wayne native Brayden Risedorph got the final three outs out of the bullpen for South Bend. The right-hander has yet to allow an earned run in his five appearances with the club this season.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 12 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez

- Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Evan Aschenbeck

