TinCaps Club Two Home Runs in Loss

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN. - Returning to Parkview Field after a 12-game road trip, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped a back-and-forth affair with the South Bend Cubs, 11-9.

No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries and first baseman Jack Costello led Fort Wayne (29-29) offensively once again.

De Vries went 2-for-3, scoring the game's first run following an RBI double off the bat of Braedon Karpathios in the first inning. In the next frame, Costello added to the 'Caps lead with a solo home run, his fifth of the season. Behind a 3-for-5 night, Costello is batting .360 (9-for-25) through six games in June.

Following a four-run top of the third by South Bend (18-40), De Vries tied the game back up with a two-run no-doubt home run to right. Six batters later, Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect) walked home a run to give Fort Wayne the lead.

The teams traded runs in each of the next three half innings until the bottom of the fifth, when Fort Wayne scored three runs on just one hit. For the second time in the game, the TinCaps sent all nine batters to the plate, going up 9-6.

The Cubs scored five unanswered runs to end the night. Following a two-run double by Ariel Armas in the sixth to make it a one-run game, TinCaps reliever Harry Gustin retired six of seven batters faced across the seventh and eighth innings.

In the ninth, a pair of home runs gave South Bend the lead for good.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 11 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti

- Sky Carp Probable Starter: RHP Tyler Schlaffer

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2025

