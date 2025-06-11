TinCaps Game Information: June 11 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-29) vs. South Bend Cubs (18-40)

Wednesday, June 11 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 59 of 132

RHP Tyler Schlaffer (0-1, 6.10 ERA) vs RHP Clark Candiotti (1-4, 4.97 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Returning to Parkview Field after a 12-game road trip, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped a back-and-forth affair with the South Bend Cubs, 11-9.

PSM TINCAPS: In collaboration with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) introduced the new premier Youth Travel Baseball Program in the region. Announced on Wednesday, the PSM TinCaps will hit the field at the beginning of the 2026 season. Tryouts for the 2026 season will take place in mid-July for the 11U-17U age levels. The PSM TinCaps travel program will be led by former Major League Baseball player and 2014 and 2015 TinCaps alum, Josh VanMeter, who was named Director of the PSM Baseball Academy earlier this year. VanMeter returns home after a 12-year professional career.

RANCH DRESSED TO IMPRESS: In their Condiment Chase debut, Zesty Ranch blew away the competition and left no doubt in their victory on Tuesday night. The newest member of the Condiment Chase crew was thrust into action following Relish's injury a couple of weeks ago. There was hope that Zesty Ranch would become a fan favorite due to their personality, but it appears that they have shown up to Parkview Field ready to compete right away.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: On Tuesday, Jack Costello launched his fifth home run of the season in the second inning to give the 'Caps a 2-0 lead. He added two more base knocks later on in the contest, continuing his red-hot June. Costello is 9-for-25 this month (.360) and has six hits in his last three games. He has also homered in back-to-back tilts and has driven in four runs in that stretch. Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers as well this year, batting .345 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

EL MUTANTE DOING EL MUTANTE THINGS: In the series opener, Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries reached four of five times at the plate. Going 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch, De Vries smashed his fifth home run of the season. Crush at 106 mph off the bat, the No. 3 prospect in baseball clobbered it 369 feet to right-center field. Last Saturday, he walked four times against Beloit, tying a franchise record.

THE CUBS CAN'T CATCH KARP: Following a 2-for-5 start to the series with an RBI double, TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios has caught fire against South Bend. The 21-year-old is batting .273 (6-for-22) with a pair of doubles and home runs while driving in seven. Swinging a bright pink bat on Mother's Day, Karpathios hit both a two-run home run and a grand slam in the 'Caps series finale versus the Cubs in May.

HOME, SWEET HOME: Following their longest road trip of the year, the Fort Wayne TinCaps return to Parkview Field for a six-game series against in-state rival South Bend. The 'Caps won four of six games on the road against the Cubs in May.

THROUGH SIX INNINGS: The TinCaps dropped their first game of the season on Tuesday when leading after six innings. A perfect 24-0 record entering the series opener, the run was helped out by four Fort Wayne relievers holding sub-3.00 ERAs.

PATIENCE TURNS TO POWER: Third in the Midwest League in home runs with his ninth on last Tuesday, Rosman Verdugo has also been patient. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 17 walks in his last 14 games. He walked just four times in his first 39 games of the campaign. Verdugo is also tied for 4th in the MWL with 23 extra-base hits.

GUTSY GUSTIN: TinCaps long-reliever Harry Gustin continues to go long distances out of the bullpen. The southpaw worked two hitless frames on Tuesday night, and he faced just seven batters in the process. This outing lowers Gustin's season ERA to 1.93 across his 14 appearances. The left-hander put on a show last Friday against the Sky Carp by recording his third nine-plus-out save. Gustin gave up just one hit, striking out a career-high six. His 43 strikeouts this season tie him for third amongst Midwest League relievers.







