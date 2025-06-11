Zesty Ranch Records First Victory in Parkview Field Debut

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - In their Condiment Chase debut Tuesday night, Zesty Ranch recorded its first win at Parkview Field.

Leaving no doubt, Ranch dominated the field, winning in blowout fashion to begin their campaign.

Zesty Ranch's debut comes just two weeks after Relish's move to the injured list, leaving the fan favorite's short-term future in question in the Condiment Chase.

Despite not having much racing experience under their belt, the hope was that Zesty Ranch would become a fan favorite based on their personality. It appears that they have much more going for them after a blow-out win on Tuesday night, and the sky is the limit for their future in the Condiment Chase.

Make sure to catch the Condiment Chase at the home games this season at Parkview Field. Zesty Ranch aims to extend its winning streak and is set for this evening's game at Parkview Field.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at just $7 and are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.