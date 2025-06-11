Cubs Blank TinCaps 5-0 Behind Schlaffer's Dominant Start

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The South Bend Cubs have won three games in a row, and have opened this week's series at Parkview Field against the Fort Wayne TinCaps with Tuesday and Wednesday victories. Tonight in Downtown Fort Wayne, the Cubs picked up a shutout win over the TinCaps, white-washing their in-state rival by a final of 5-0.

South Bend continues to play much better baseball over the last two weeks, as the final road series of the Midwest League's first half takes place this week. Tyler Schlaffer got the start for South Bend, coming off back-to-back starts where he pitched well enough to win the game, but took a no-decision. This was Schlaffer's first road start since tossing the longest outing by a South Bend Cubs starter since 2015 with eight innings at Quad Cities on May 28. Last time out, Schlaffer worked five innings of one-run baseball versus Great Lakes at Four Winds Field.

This was Schlaffer's 20th Midwest League start, after first pitching with the Cubs before a season-ending injury in July of 2022. Tonight was his first High-A victory. Schlaffer dominated with seven innings of shutout baseball, five hits allowed, three walks, and seven strikeouts.

He also had an immediate lead to work with on the mound. The Cubs picked up right where they left off on Tuesday night, after the late 9th inning comeback in the opener. Fort Wayne starter Clark Candiotti walked the first two batters he faced, and then Felix Stevens and Edgar Alvarez in consecutive at-bats drove in a run via sacrifice flies. Carter Trice and Cristian Hernandez scored the runs, after pulling off a double-steal together.

The TinCaps were also forced to go to their bullpen early, after Candiotti left the game due to injury.

Schlaffer battled in early innings, but anytime he ran into trouble, he was able to escape the inning. That includes both the bottom of the 2nd and bottom of the 4th, where Schlaffer induced a double-play ball, which were both executed by South Bend.

The Cubs rolled forward and expanded their lead with three runs in the top of the 3rd. After a career-night yesterday with three hits and four RBI, Ariel Armas drove in a run via an RBI-groundout. Ivan Brethowr then singled in another, followed by a Brian Kalmer RBI-knock.

Hernandez, Alvarez, and Brethowr all finished with multi-hit nights, and Schlaffer had plenty of run support to grove around. He left after seven frames, where right-hander Luis Rujano took over by hanging a zero in the 8th.

The 9th inning came around, and Fort Wayne native Brayden Risedorph entered the game, pitching in his hometown. Risedorph, the East Noble High School alum, had pitched at Parkview Field before in high school. He wrapped things up and struck out one in the final frame to complete the shutout.

With the win, South Bend will look for four wins in a row for the second time this season when they battle the TinCaps again on Thursday night. Lefty Evan Aschenbeck gets the start for the Cubs with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.







