Peoria Bats Quiet in Shutout Defeat

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Peoria Chiefs were one of the hottest offenses in all of Minor League Baseball before running into a buzzsaw Wednesday in a 6-0 defeat.

As a team, the Chiefs were hitting .302 in the month of June, but struggled against Kernels right-handed starter Ty Langenberg. The right-hander allowed just two hits, struck out three, and picked up the win. Kade Bragg and Nick Trachbacci combined to toss the final three innings, giving up only two hits and striking out four. Trachbacci pitched the ninth to seal the victory. The Chiefs tallied just four hits in the loss. Jon Jon Gazdar turned in a two-hit effort.

The scoring began in the bottom of the second inning. After Danny De Andrade led off with a triple, Jaime Ferrer drove him in with a single to right field to give Cedar Rapids a 1-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids broke it open in the fifth inning. Ferrer again led off with a triple, and Poncho Ruiz followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. A double later in the inning set up Kaelen Culpepper, who delivered a two-run single to stretch the lead to 4-0.

In the seventh inning, the Kernels continued to pad their lead. Another leadoff triple and a walk put runners on the corners before Caden Kendle singled to make it 5-0. Later in the frame, a bases-loaded walk to De Andrade brought in one more to cap the scoring at 6-0.

Peoria will look to bounce back Thursday and earn their first win of the series, with a doubleheader on tap. Game one is set for 12:05 p.m. with right-hander Cade Winquest on the mound. In game two, Peoria will serve as the home team in a make-up of a postponed game from April 20. Right-hander Jason Savacool will make his High-A debut in the nightcap.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.