Another Strong Start by White, But Carp Fall 3-1

June 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa -Thomas White continued his strong season with another solid start, but the Sky Carp couldn't generate enough offense to avoid a 3-1 defeat to Quad Cities Thursday night.

The River Bandits plated a run in the bottom of the first against White, the Marlins' top-rated overall prospect. Garret Forrester tied the game with a solo home run, his first of the season, in the fourth inning.

The game stayed knotted at 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh, when the River Bandits pushed across a pair of runs against Ike Buxton to provide the winning margin.

White pitched four innings and allowed the one run on two hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Eric Rataczak each had a pair of hits for the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp and the River Bandits will be back at it Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Carp will be back home on Tuesday, June 17 to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 6:05 p.m.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.