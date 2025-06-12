Villarroel Does the Heavy Lifting, Chiefs Split Twin Bill with Kernels

June 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







The Peoria Chiefs split Thursday's doubleheader at Veterans Memorial Stadium, dropping the opener 3-0 before bouncing back with a 4-3 win in game two behind a four-RBI performance from Miguel Villarroel.

GAME ONE:

The Chiefs fell 3-0 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the opener, as right-hander Chase Chaney tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits. Jon Jon Gazdar notched two of Peoria's three hits in the loss.

Chaney was dominant, going all seven innings with five strikeouts. It marked the first complete game of his career and his fourth win of the season. With the effort, he lowered his ERA to 3.19.

Cedar Rapids got on the board in the bottom of the second inning. Jay Thomason led off with a single, stole second, and scored on an RBI single to right field by Jaime Ferrer to make it 1-0.

In the fourth inning, the Kernels extended their lead. Brandon Winokur led off with a solo home run to left field to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, Thomason doubled, stole third, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ferrer to push the lead to 3-0.

Chiefs right-hander Cade Winquest allowed five hits and three earned runs over 3 2/3 innings, striking out three in the loss. Hunter Hayes followed in relief and kept Peoria in the game, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and two hits allowed.

Peoria's best scoring opportunity came in the sixth inning, when a pair of singles put runners on first and second with one out. Chaney escaped the jam with a flyout and a popout to keep the Chiefs off the board.

GAME TWO:

Peoria bounced back in the nightcap with a 4-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels, snapping a three-game skid and earning their first victory of the series behind a four-RBI performance from Miguel Villarroel.

Peoria struck first in the second inning. After a leadoff walk, Villarroel launched a two-run homer to left field to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead.

An inning later, Villarroel came through again. With runners on second and third and two outs, he singled into center field to drive in two more runs and extend the lead to 4-0.

Cedar Rapids began to chip away in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kyle Hess roped an RBI triple to center field to make it 4-1. In the fifth, Misael Urbina hit a solo home run to left, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Chiefs right-hander Jason Savacool, making his High-A debut after being called up from Palm Beach, tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, three walks, and striking out five. He retired the next two batters following the Urbina homer before Peoria turned to the bullpen.

Right-hander Michael Watson took over and recorded the final out of the fifth inning before running into trouble in the sixth. After the Kernels put the first two batters on base, Watson bounced back with a pop-up bunt and a groundout, moving the runners to second and third base. A wild pitch during Luke Napleton's at-bat allowed a run to score, trimming the lead to 4-3. Watson responded by striking out Napleton to end the threat and preserve the Chiefs' lead.

In the seventh, Watson returned to the mound and retired the Kernels in order with a strikeout, a lineout, and a flyout to secure the win. He earned the victory after tossing 2 1/3 innings, allowing no hits, one earned run, and striking out three. With the win, the Chiefs improved to 25-35 on the season.

The series continues Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Triple-A rehabber and former Chiefs right-hander Tink Hence is the probable starter for Peoria. Hence made 11 starts for the Chiefs in 2023, posting a 2.83 ERA.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2025

