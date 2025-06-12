Quad Cities' Arms Lift Bandits to Win over Beloit

Davenport, Iowa - Top Miami Marlins prospect Thomas White was on the bump for the Beloit Sky Carp Thursday, but it was Josh Hansell and the Quad Cities River Bandits that secured a 3-1 victory and a tie for the top spot in the Midwest League West Division at Modern Woodmen Park.

Hansell threw 4.1 innings of six-hit, one-run ball before turning the contest over to Quad Cities' bullpen, who held the Sky Carp scoreless over the final 4.2 innings of the game.

The River Bandits' starter got some early help from his defense in the first inning. After allowing a two-out walk to Gage Miller, who later stole second base, a base hit to left field from Payton Green appeared to drive in the night's first run, but Quad Cities' outfielder Carter Frederick kept the game scoreless, throwing out Miller at the plate to end the inning.

Quad Cities quickly turned the momentum into offense in the bottom of the frame, where center fielder Erick Torres converted an eight-pitch at-bat into a leadoff single. White responded with back-to-back strikeouts, but Callan Moss roped a two-out RBI-double into the left-center gap to give the Bandits a 1-0 lead.

Beloit responded in the fourth with a solo shot from catcher Garret Forrester, his first of the season, but the home run would be Hansell's lone blemish of the night.

Outside of the first-inning tally, White concluded his night with five total strikeouts and retired the final 10 Bandits hitters he faced.

Right-hander Ike Buxton took over for the Sky Carp in the top of the fifth and struggled to find the strike zone, walking three Quad Cities hitters over his piggy-back start including back-to-back free passes to Moss and Austin Charles to begin the bottom of the seventh. Chris Brito followed with a sacrifice bunt before Bryan Gonzalez smacked a two-strike, two-run single into center to put the Bandits up 3-1.

After Nicholas Regalado pitched 1.2-scoreless innings of zero-hit ball as the first man out of Quad Cities' bullpen, right-hander Zachary Cawyer, who pitched a one-two-three top of the seventh, picked off a leadoff walk of Gage Miller and got help from a diving stop from Sam Kulasingam at second to toss a scoreless eighth.

Quad Cities failed to generate additional insurance runs in the bottom of the frame, but the 3-1 lead was more than enough for Jesus Rios, who worked around a one-out single in the top of the ninth to clinch his second save of the season and a Quad Cities win.

Cawyer (1-0) earned his first win of the season for Quad Cities, while Buxton (3-2) was saddled with the loss for the Sky Carp (30-30), allowing two runs over 3.2 innings.

With the River Bandits leading the series 2-1 and now tied with the Cedar Rapids Kernels for first place in the Midwest League West Division, Quad Cities return to Modern Woodmen Park tomorrow night for the fourth game of its six-game set against Beloit.

Left-hander Hunter Patteson (4-1, 1.89) is slated to get the start for the Bandits against Beloit right-hander Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 2.88). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.







