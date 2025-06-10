Baez Transferred to AA Wichita; Napleton Transferred from A Fort Myers

June 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C Nate Baez has been transferred to AA Wichita from Cedar Rapids. As a corresponding move, C Luke Napleton has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers and is active immediately. Napleton will wear #13. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 10 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a seven-game home series with Peoria tonight at 6:35.







