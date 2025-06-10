Timber Rattlers Win 10-3, Nevin's Homer Drives in Three

June 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (30-28) scored 10 runs on 11 hits to take the series opener 10-3 over the Great Lakes Loons (30-28) on a 69-degree cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- The Timber Rattlers scored six runs in the first two innings, all off two outs. In the first a hit by pitch and walk from Cam Day, put two on for Jadher Areinamo, who doubled home a run. Hedbert Perez's next-up scored two with a bloop single to right field.

- Wisconsin's three and four batters, Blake Burke and Marco Dinges hit back-to-back doubles in the second to climb the lead to 6-0.

- Great Lakes left 10 on base, four in the first three innings. A Carlos Rojas single and Kendall George walk put two on with no outs in the third inning. The next three were retired by Timber Rattlers starter Ryan Birchard.

- The Loons would be held scoreless until the eighth. Mike Sirota and Zyhir Hope singled aboard. Kyle Nevin would take Jeferson Figueroa's yard. He belted a 2-1 pitch over the tall wall in left field.

- Wisconsin tacked on three runs in the final three innings. Dingles, Areinamo, and Perez each drove in multiple runs in the contest.

- Carson Hobbs lowered his season ERA to 2.79 with a scoreless 1.2 innings. He finished the fourth and worked a clean fifth.

Rounding Things Out

Kyle Nevin homered in his first game back at Dow Diamond. Nevin, in 119 games with Great Lakes in 2024, homered eight times. Six of the eight came in Midland.

Up Next

The Loons and Timber Rattlers play tomorrow Wednesday, June 11th with the first pitch at 7:05 pm. Wednesday is Paws & Claws night with half-off White Claws, and all dogs are invited.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.