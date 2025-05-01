Fort Wayne Scores 3 Runs in 8th to Top Dragons 8-6

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a 6-5 deficit and defeat the Dayton Dragons 8-6 on Thursday night. The TinCaps have won the first three games of the six-game series, coming from behind to win all three contests.

The Dragons matched a season high with 10 hits and generated a consistent offense but suffered their fourth straight loss.

The game featured four lead changes as the Dragons came from behind to pull in front on two occasions, only to see Fort Wayne produce a big inning in the eighth to win.

Game Summary:

Fort Wayne took an early lead with single runs in each of the first two innings to jump ahead 2-0. Dayton's Leo Balcazar connected on a solo home run in the fourth inning, his third homer of the year, to get the Dragons in the scoring column.

Dayton took the lead in the fifth. Logan Tanner singled to start the inning and Myles Smith walked. An error allowed the Dragons to load the bases, and Peyton Stovall drew a one-out, bases loaded walk to force in the tying run. Yerlin Confidan followed with a two-run single to put the Dragons in front, 4-2. But Fort Wayne immediately responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to go back in front, 5-4.

In the eighth, the Dragons regained the lead. Confidan and Victor Acosta drew back-to-back walks with one out, and Ariel Almonte singled to load the bases. John Michael Faile's sacrifice fly brought in Confidan to tie the game, and Tanner followed with a single to right to drive in Acosta and give Dayton a 6-5 lead.

But Fort Wayne again responded. The TinCaps took advantage of three walks by Dayton reliever Brody Jessee that loaded the bases with one out. Easton Sikorski replaced Jessee and allowed a slow rolling infield single along the third base line that brought in a run to tie the game. Rosman Verdugo then doubled to right-center field to bring in two more runs and put Fort Wayne in front, 8-6.

The Dragons threatened in the ninth, getting singles from Balcazar and Confidan to put the potential tying runs on base with two outs. Acosta looped a short fly ball to left-center field that was caught by Fort Wayne shortstop Leo De Vries with an excellent lunging play to end the game.

Confidan finished with three hits and two RBI for the Dragons. Balcazar had two hits including a home run. Tanner had two hits including the tie-breaking RBI single in the top of the eighth. Faile had one hit to extend his hitting streak to 13 straight games.

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden settled down after a shaky start and left the game when he reached his pitch limit with two outs in the fifth. Hayden left with a 4-2 lead and a runner on first but was charged with a third run when that runner eventually scored. Hayden allowed five hits and four walks with four strikeouts and ended the night with an ERA of 1.89 for the year. Jessee (0-1) was charged with the loss. He worked an inning and did not surrender a hit but gave up three walks, all of whom eventually came in to score.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-16) meet the TinCaps (13-11) in Fort Wayne in the fourth game of the series on Friday at 7:05 pm. Brian Edgington (0-1, 4.40) will start for Dayton. The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 6 against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

