Sky Carp-Chiefs Postponed
May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
PEORIA, Ill. - The Sky Carp's bid for their seventh straight victory will have to wait another day.
The Sky Carp and the Peoria Chiefs were postponed due to rain Thursday night. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5 p.m.
Karson Milbrandt and Thomas White will start for the Sky Carp.
The Carp will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.
