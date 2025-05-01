Dragons Meet the Team Event at Day Air Ballpark Set for Saturday, June 7

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio -- The Dayton Dragons will host the first of three fan events in 2025 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District with the annual "Meet the Team" session on Saturday, June 7 beginning at 10:00 am. Gates will open at 10:00 am sharp.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the entire 2025 Dayton Dragons roster, collect autographs, and take photos with the players. Joining them will be team coaches and Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame inductee George Foster. On-field activities will be led by players and coaches, and kids can enjoy the exciting chance to run the bases. Heater, Gem, and the Green Team will also be there, bringing even more Dragons fun. Concessions and the Dragons Den Team Store will be open throughout the event.

Tickets can be purchased now at this link: www.gofevo.com/event/Meettheteam2025.

Cost is only $10 for adults and $5 for children. Season Ticket Members will receive free tickets to their accounts.

Fans can learn more about the event by visiting www.daytondragons.com/meettheteam.

Additional fan events will be held on the following dates at Day Air Ballpark:

Ultimate Fan Fest - Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Tickets can be purchased at www.daytondragons.com/fanfest

Adults : $12.00,

Youth 17 and Under : $7

EXCLUSIVE Season Ticket Member Price: $5

Classic Family Movie Night - Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 6:00 pm | Movie at 8:00 pm

Tickets can be purchased at www.daytondragons.com/classicmovienight

Adults : $10.00

Youth 17 and Under : $5

