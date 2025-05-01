Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, May 1, 2025 l Game #24

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-15) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-11)

RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.63) vs. RH Jose Reyes (0-2, 3.65)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series. Season Series: Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 3 (at Fort Wayne: TinCaps 2, Dragons 0).

For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Wednesday: Fort Wayne 8, Dayton 3. For the second straight night, the TinCaps erased a multi-run deficit with big innings to win. The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-1 lead, but Fort Wayne responded with three in the bottom of the third and then added two in the fifth and two in the sixth. The Dragons did not have a hit after the third inning and had just three in the game, led by John Michael Faile, who went 2 for 4 with a double. Yerlin Confidan had an infield single that brought in a run.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in 12 straight games, batting .375 (18 for 48) with three home runs, four doubles, and 9 RBI. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player to date.

Carlos Jorge over his last eight games is batting .313 (10 for 32) with one double, one triple, and three walks.

Johnny Ascanio over his last seven games is batting .333 (7 for 21) with a home run and four RBI.

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden has allowed just one run in 14.1 innings, a 0.63 ERA.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 13.1 innings, an ERA of 0.68. Opponents are hitting .149 against him.

In the Dragons eight wins, they have allowed an average of 1.4 runs per game (11 runs). In the 15 losses, they have allowed 7.6 runs per game (114 runs).

The Dragons are 6-6 at home; 2-9 on the road.

Recent Transactions: Outfielder Anthony Stephan has been activated from the injured list. Infielder Trey Faltine was transferred to Daytona prior to Tuesday's game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Friday, May 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-1, 4.40) at Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (2-0, 1.45)

Saturday, May 3 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.59) at Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (0-2, 10.38)

Sunday, May 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-2, 7.47) at Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (0-2, 2.20)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

