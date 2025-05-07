Captains' Bats Limited Again in 3-1 Loss to River Bandits

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (15-14) fell to the Quad Cities River Bandits (20-8) by a final score of 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

For the second straight game, Quad Cities' starting pitching was the difference.

River Bandits LHP Hunter Patteson (W, 3-0) earned the victory in his fourth quality start of the season, which have all occurred in his last five outings. The left-hander worked six scoreless innings, surrendering two hits and one walk, while striking out seven.

Quad Cities opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning when DH Carter Frederick connected on a two-out RBI double off Captains LHP Caden Favors (L, 1-2). The Lake County left-hander pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just two hits, one earned run, and three walks, while throwing six strikeouts in his second loss of the season.

The River Bandits then tacked on their first piece of insurance in the top of the seventh. RF Trevor Werner launched a solo home run off Captains RHP Robert Wegielnik over the bleachers in left field, extending the Quad Cities lead to 2-0.

Then, in the top of the ninth, River Bandits CF Carson Roccaforte, MLB Pipeline 's No. 21 Kansas City prospect, drove an RBI double to right field off Captains LHP Steven Pérez to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

With Lake County down to its final three outs, Captains 2B Christian Knapczyk led off the bottom of the ninth with a single into left-center, his second hit of the afternoon. Lake County then loaded the bases with nobody out after SS Jose Devers reached on a fielder's choice and CF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Cleveland prospect, was hit by a pitch.

C Jacob Cozart, MLB Pipeline 's No. 15 Cleveland prospect, then stepped up to the plate as the potential game-winning run. He hit a sacrifice fly into center field, plating Knapczyk from third and cutting the Captains' deficit to two.

Following a strikeout from RF Wuilfredo Antunez, LF Jonah Advincula stepped up to the plate with two outs and runners on the corners. But Advincula grounded out to River Bandits RHP Jesus Rios (S, 1), stranding the potential game-tying run.

Quad Cities pitching combined to allow just three hits (all singles), one unearned run, and one walk, while throwing 10 strikeouts en route to their second straight victory.

The third game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and River Bandits is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. It will be Dawg Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to Doodles.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Kyle Dernedde hit a single in the bottom of the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon. The right-handed hitter is now batting .500 (3-for-6) through the first two games of this week's series against Quad Cities.

- INF Christian Knapczyk went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles on Wednesday afternoon. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville now has 10 multi-hit games this season, four of which have occurred in his last five contests.

- LHP Caden Favors threw six strikeouts on Wednesday afternoon. The 2024 sixth-round pick out of Wichita State ranks tied for third on the Captains with 23 strikeouts in six starts this season.

