Captains' Alfonsin Rosario Named to MiLB Prospect Team of the Week

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Monday, July 7, MLB Pipeline announced that Lake County Captains OF Alfonsin Rosario has been named to the MiLB Prospect Team of the Week for the week of June 30-July 6. The 21-year-old was named the team's right fielder, as he made three of his six starts in right field for Lake County this past week.

Rosario is the first Captain to be named to the MiLB Prospect Team of the Week since LHP Parker Messick received the honor on June 10, 2024 for his performance during the week of June 3 through 9, 2024.

MLB Pipeline 's No. 24 Guardians prospect was named the Midwest League Player of the Week for his remarkable showing against the Dayton Dragons.

During the week of June 30-July 6, Rosario one of just three MiLB players with at least 25 plate appearances to not strike out, ranking top-10 among qualified MiLB hitters in walks (eight, tied for second), on-base percentage (.643, sixth), and OPS (1.525, ninth), and leading qualified Midwest League hitters with a .471 batting average.

The right-handed hitter also ranked top-five among qualified Midwest League hitters in slugging percentage (.882, second) and runs scored (six, tied for second), while also ranking top-five in hits (eight, tied for third), home runs (two, tied for third), and total bases (15, fifth).

For more about Rosario's stellar series against Dayton and his season so far, click here.

After winning four of six games against the Dragons this past week, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the 2025 Midwest League East First Half Division Champion West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.

Following the All-Star Break from Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17, Lake County's next home game will be on Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m., when the Captains will open a three-game set versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps. It will be Women in Sports Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will host a Fireworks Friday postgame fireworks show.

All nine games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







