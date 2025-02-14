United Soccer League, North Jersey Pro Soccer to Bring Professional Soccer to Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and North Jersey Pro Soccer announced today the intent to bring professional men's and women's soccer to historic, and recently redeveloped, Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. The announcement follows the approval of a $2.5 million investment from the Paterson Restoration Corporation (PRC) to help fund the teams' development.

"The PRC is proud to support this transformative investment in professional soccer at Hinchliffe Stadium, ¬Â PRC Chairman Orlando Cruz said. "This initiative aligns with our mission to drive economic growth, create job opportunities and enhance the quality of life for Paterson residents. Bringing professional men's and women's soccer to our city will not only celebrate our diverse and passionate community, but also inspire the next generation of athletes. ¬Â

North Jersey Pro Soccer intends to field a men's team in USL League One beginning in 2026. The target date for the women's side is fall 2027, with additional details to come.

"North Jersey has a rich and storied soccer history, and the revitalization of Hinchliffe Stadium-along with the continued development of the surrounding area-makes it an ideal home for professional men's and women's soccer, ¬Â USL Deputy CEO & Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis said. "With a civic-focused ownership group and a committed partnership with Paterson Restoration Corporation, this new club will drive economic growth, inspire young athletes and create a vibrant hub for fans that honors the region's sporting heritage. ¬Â

North Jersey Pro Soccer is led by Baye Adofo-Wilson, Esq., a co-developer/owner of Hinchliffe Stadium Neighborhood Restoration Project (HSNRP) and a Paterson native.

"The restoration of Hinchliffe Stadium has been a huge step forward in the renaissance of the City of Paterson, ¬Â Adofo-Wilson said. "Our next step is to bring men's and women's professional soccer to Hinchliffe Stadium, which will create opportunities for the young and talented people of North Jersey to enjoy and participate in pro soccer in their backyard, while simultaneously helping to further the renewal of sports, entertainment and culture in Paterson. ¬Â

An award-winning, veteran soccer executive and longtime North Jersey resident, Erik Stover has joined the club's leadership team as co-founder and chief executive officer. "There is so much talent in New Jersey that isn't getting the opportunity to take the next step, ¬Â Stover said. "With the World Cup Final coming to New Jersey in 2026, there is going to be an unprecedented amount of attention on soccer in the state and our club intends to be part of tournament's lasting legacy. ¬Â

"Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, and it is gaining momentum in Paterson. That's why I am elated that Hinchliffe Stadium will be the home for not one, but two professional fútbol teams. This is a big win for our stadium and our city. This historic announcement comes at an opportune time as we welcome the return of the World Cup to our country. ¬Â said the Mayor of the City of Paterson, Andre Sayegh.

