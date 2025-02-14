Charlotte Independence Transfer Midfielder Rayan Djedje to Sacramento Republic FC

February 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Independence today announced the club has transferred midfielder Rayan Djedje to USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.

The Jacks will receive a transfer fee from Sacramento in exchange for Djedje.

Djedje played a vital role for the Jacks in 2024 sharing shifts between midfield and defense throughout the season. He competed in 20 games with 17 starts for a total of 1,529 minutes. Djedje led the Jacks in interceptions with 30 adding 79 clearances, 27 tackles won and 16 blocks.

