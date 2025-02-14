Charlotte Independence Transfer Midfielder Rayan Djedje to Sacramento Republic FC
February 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Independence today announced the club has transferred midfielder Rayan Djedje to USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.
The Jacks will receive a transfer fee from Sacramento in exchange for Djedje.
Djedje played a vital role for the Jacks in 2024 sharing shifts between midfield and defense throughout the season. He competed in 20 games with 17 starts for a total of 1,529 minutes. Djedje led the Jacks in interceptions with 30 adding 79 clearances, 27 tackles won and 16 blocks.
The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.
Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets for more information.
