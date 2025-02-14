Knack Factory Captures the Rise of Portland Hearts of Pine in New Docuseries

Portland, Maine - A captivating new docuseries, "Up The Hearts," is set to premiere on New England Sports Network (NESN) this Saturday, February 15th, at 6:30 PM, offering an unprecedented look at the creation of Maine's first-ever professional soccer team, Portland Hearts of Pine.

Since 2020, Maine-based production company Knack Factory has been documenting local efforts. "Up The Hearts" chronicles the journey from the club's ambitious inception leading up to the inaugural season in USL League One. The series provides a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, passion, and dedication involved in bringing professional soccer to the state of Maine for the first time.

With just about 50 days until the inaugural season kicks off, Portland Hearts of Pine has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated professional soccer clubs in America. Season tickets are sold out, jerseys have been purchased across all 50 states, 14 different countries, and the support continues to grow. From the heart of the local community to the entire state of Maine and fans worldwide, everyone seems to be rallying behind this team.

What is happening in Portland is nothing short of extraordinary. Five years of hard work and dedication have built to this moment, and now we get an inside look at how it all came together.

Episode one takes us back to where it all began, highlighting founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, his partners, and their efforts over the past five years to build a team from the ground up. It explores the inspiration behind the club's name and the growing enthusiasm in Maine for the beautiful game.

As the series unfolds, viewers will meet the players, the fans, and the broader community rallying behind the team, all united under the club's guiding principle: Lead with your Heart.

Soccer fan and director of "Up The Hearts," Kurt Graser initially heard about the growing movement in 2019. Inspired by Hoffman-Johnson's vision and the growing momentum within the community, he knew he had to be part of the story by documenting the journey along the way.

"I've never witnessed the creation of a professional team out of thin air," said Graser. "I knew this was a rare opportunity to document something special-the people, the passion, and the energy behind bringing professional soccer to Portland. This series is a testament to what it means to build a club that truly belongs to its city."

"Up The Hearts" promises to be a must-watch for soccer fans and beyond. Don't miss the premiere of episode one on NESN, this Saturday, February 15th, at 6:30 PM.

Learn more about the docuseries at UpTheHearts.com or follow along at @knackfactory and @up_the_hearts. Check your your local NESN listing at https://nesn.com/nesn-channel-listings/#me

