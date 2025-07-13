Hearts Earn Late Night Marathon Win at Texoma

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - Following seven weather delays that meant the match didn't kick off until after 11:00 p.m. local time last night, Portland Hearts of Pine (3-3-7) claimed their first road win of the season early Sunday morning, defeating red-hot Texoma FC (5-6-4) 1-0 in Sherman, Texas.

The first-ever matchup between the two expansion sides was initially scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT, but a series of thunderstorms pushed kickoff back 30 minutes. And then? The storms just kept coming. The 8:00 p.m. kickoff became 8:30 p.m., then 9:00 p.m., then 9:30 p.m., with Texoma's social media manager optimistically adding "pending no further lightning strikes" to the post announcing the fourth delay.

Shortly thereafter, and rather inevitably if you're inclined to believe in jinxes, kickoff was pushed back to 10:00 p.m.

Then 10:30 p.m.

The match finally got underway at around 11:10 p.m.-after midnight back in Maine, and more than three-and-a-half hours after its scheduled start time-with only a few hardy souls left in the Historic Bearcat Stadium stands.

Texoma FC came into the match as one of the most in-form teams in USL League One, undefeated in their last eight league matches. During that stretch they held league leaders Spokane Velocity FC and second-place AV Alta FC to draws on the road, and snapped third-place Charlotte Independence's four-match unbeaten streak. The only blemish on the home team's record since early May was a USL Jägermeister Cup loss to Phoenix Rising, but even then the USL Championship side needed to score six minutes into second-half stoppage time to come away with the win.

But it was Hearts who would ultimately take home the three points in Texas, and they did so in the unlikeliest of fashions.

In the fifth minute, with a steady rain continuing to fall, Jay Tee Kamara split two Texoma players with a long pass that found Masashi Wada at the top corner of the penalty area. Wada took the ball towards the end line and launched a cross into the six-yard box, looking to pick Titus Washington out at the near post.

Wada's cross missed a leaping Washington by the barest of margins, and instead fell to Texoma right back William Perkins. Perkins was in the heart of the Hearts penalty area marking Ollie Wright, trying to ensure the cross never reached Portland's winger. He did just that, but in a manner he'd rather like to forget: the ball deflected off his left knee and flew past Texoma goalkeeper Javier Garcia into the back of the net for an own goal.

Texoma went looking for an equalizer, and in the 30th minute Philip Spengler launched a rocket of a shot from distance that headed goalward in an attempt to knot the match up. Hunter Morse's reflexes and wingspan combined to deny him, though; the Portland goalkeeper dove to his right and pushed the shot over the crossbar to safety.

Wright almost made it 2-0 shortly after the restart when Michel Poon-Angeron picked him out with a diagonal long ball that left him 1v1 with Texoma fullback Reid Valentine. Wright cut back inside and curled a shot towards the far post, but it was punched away by a lunging Garcia.

Portland-whose body clocks insisted the match started on Sunday morning instead of Saturday night-had just 38% possession overall, but took 17 shots to Texoma's nine. They were particularly relentless down the right flank, where Kamara and Wada frequently combined to trouble Texoma's defense; Wada took four shots after the 80th minute alone, including an 84th minute putback attempt that he sent just wide while sitting on the ground after having coaxed a save from Garcia seconds earlier.

Perkins' own goal proved to be the only score for either team on the night (or on the morning), and while the three road points weren't enough to see Hearts move up the standings, they were enough to see Portland move level with eighth-place Richmond Kickers and ninth-place Greenville Triumph SC on points, trailing them both solely on goal differential but with two matches in hand over each.

Up next: Portland Hearts of Pine return home to "Fort Fitzy" for a midweek clash against Greenville Triumph SC. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m., and will stream live on NESN and ESPN+.

GOALS

POR - William Perkins (OG 5')

TEX - None

DISCIPLINE

YC - McManus (TEX 1'), Green (POR 22'), Washington (POR 25'), McCormick (TEX 49'), Quiñones (POR 54'), Perkins (TEX 70'), McCormick (90'+1), Messer (POR 90'+3), Garcia (90'+6), Texoma bench

RC - McCormick (90'+1)

LINEUPS

PORTLAND - Hunter Morse, Nathan Messer, Kemali Green, Sean Vinberg, Colby Quiñones (Pat Langlois 58'), Mikey Lopez ©, Michel Poon-Angeron (Jake Keegan 87'), Masashi Wada, Ollie Wright, Titus Washington (Natty James 70'), Jay Tee Kamara (Walter Varela 71')

Unused substitutes - Kash Oladapo, Mo Mohamed, Shandon Wright

TEXOMA - Javier Garcia, Reid Valentine, Angelo Calfo, Sergio Chavez ©, William Perkins, Ozzie Ramos, Teddy Baker (Dlamini Mfanafikile 88'), Lamin Jawneh (Brayan Padilla 67'), Philip Spengler, Luke McCormick, Brandon McManus (Diego Pepi 67')

