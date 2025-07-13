Texoma FC Fall to Portland

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (5-4-6, 19 Points) fall at home to league newcomers Portland Hearts of Pine (3-7-3, 16 Points).

Match Recap

Yellow Card 1' - Brandon McManus (TXO)

TXO Own Goal 5' - Portland Hearts of Pine 1-0

Yellow Card 21' - Kemali Green (POR)

Yellow Card 25' -Titus Washington (POR)

Yellow Card 49' - Luke McCormick (TXO)

Yellow Card 54' - Colby Quiñones (POR)

Substitution 58' - Patrick Langlois- ON; Colby Quiñones - OFF (POR)

Substitution 67' - Diego Pepi & Brayan Padilla - ON; Brandon McManus & Lamin Jawneh- OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 70' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Substitution 70' - Walter Varela & Nathaniel James- ON; Jay Tee Kamara & Titus Washington - OFF (POR)

Substitution 87' - Jake Keegan- ON; Michel Poon-Angeron - OFF (POR)

Substitution 87' - Phila Dlamini- ON; Teddy Baker - OFF (TXO)

Red Card 90+1' - Luke McCormick (TXO)

Yellow Card 90+3' - Nathan Messer (POR)

Yellow Card 90+6' - Javier Garcia (TXO)

A Night of Surprises

Texoma FC played their final home match until August 16th against fellow newcomers Portland Hearts of Pine in a grueling and fast paced game that saw Los Pájaros ultimately fall 1-0. The night started off with early drama as the match was delayed due to lightning in the area. An evening which was set to start at 7:30 PM eventually kicked off at 11:30 PM, a 4 hour time delay. Nevertheless, both teams took to the pitch to play out an intense first half which saw Texoma forward Brandon McManus brandished with a yellow card within 50 seconds of the blow of the whistle. The action would continue as Portland got off the mark due to an own goal by the Texoma FC defense. A back and fourth first half affair would see 2 more yellows brandished to the visitors.

The second half carried over the intensity of the first as Texoma continued to put pressure on the Portland defense. Yellow cards for both sides would paint the field, with Texoma FC forward Luke McCormick receiving a red card in the 91st minute of the game. A late corner wouldn't prove fruitful for the home side as Los Pájaros would lose their first league match since May 3rd.

Guess Who's Back?

A familiar face was on the Texoma FC bench tonight as Brayan Padilla made his triumphant return to Los Pájaros squad. Padilla initially joined Coach Forbes' side in April of this year on a 25 day contract. The 25-year-old forward would play on 4 occasions, scoring 1 goal and adding 1 assist. After some time away, Padilla has finally returned to the side, making a brief cameo appearance in the team's loss vs Portland.

On the Road Again (and Again, and Again...)

This upcoming month will see Texoma FC go on their longest away stretch of the season, playing 5 straight games away from home. This stretch starts in Chattanooga and sees Los Pájaros make stops in Omaha, Colorado Springs, Charlotte, & Naples before returning home to face the Chattanooga Red Wolves on August 16. In spite of the not so friendly travel schedule the next month, the squad is more than ready to face what's to come away from home.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to Chattanooga Red Wolves on August 16. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







