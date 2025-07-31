Rising Star: Reid Valentine's Ascent with Texoma FC

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







From the moment of Texoma FC's inception, the emphasis has always been to create an environment where local, young talent can develop, excel and ultimately move up to the next level of their playing career; professional soccer. Reid Valentine has been a true embodiment of this philosophy throughout the club's inaugural season.

Valentine is a Dallas native who started his soccer career at a renowned regional soccer academy, Solar SC. Stars such as Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon, and even Texoma FC's JP Jordan have all made their start at Solar SC, eventually moving on to have great success in their collegiate and professional careers.

"At Solar, it's a really tight knit group," said Valentine. "You grow up together, play together, and become good friends. I think that's what's important when developing as a player is playing with a group that you can relate to inside and outside of soccer."

After a two season stint in Solar SC, Valentine spent a year in Germany playing for The Talentprojekt, a program with the intention of bringing young American soccer talents with high potential to Germany to develop within the country's world-class youth development system. Valentine looks back on his time in Germany as a crucial part of his development in soccer.

"In Germany, I saw first hand just how much other players sacrificed for soccer. That opened my eyes and helped me realize that in order to go to the next level, I would have to make some as well. During my time there I had to adapt quickly to their style of play, which was much different when I was playing in America as a kid."

Valentine graduated from Highland Park High School in May of 2024 with the intention of continuing his soccer career at Furman University in South Carolina, but before that, he attended the Texoma FC Combine for a chance to go on trial for the team. Valentine would go on to impress Texoma FC Head Coach Adrian Forbes so much, he was offered a first team contract at the beginning of this year, officially becoming a Texoma FC professional player at the age of 19.

Since signing in March of this year, Valentine has cemented himself in the starting XI, playing over 1,000 minutes in all competitions. He has also been named a USL League One "Rising Star" three times and was nominated for the USL League One Mid-Year Young Player of the Year.

"The journey from the combine until now has been great. I love all of my teammates; they've all become good friends. Learning from the players who have played for a long time has been great. The coaching staff has been really helpful in my development, especially during preseason. Giving me minutes and giving me the trust and patience to get comfortable in the team has been great."

The landscape of professional soccer in the United States and Texas specifically, is constantly evolving and growing. With the 2026 World Cup starting next year, opportunities for youth talent in the Dallas Metroplex and beyond are becoming more available.

"I think Dallas is one of the best soccer cities in the country. With the new opportunities coming to the United States and Texas it's really exciting. Before even Texoma, there wasn't a real path for local kids to go professional besides MLS. With Texoma FC so close and with new USL teams coming to the area it's a great opportunity for local kids to play the game and grow. It's an exciting time and it'll be good for everyone."

With Texoma FC in a playoff spot as of today, Valentine shared his aspirations for the remainder of the 2025 USL League One Season.

"This is a team game. While it's nice to be honored with stuff, what really matters is how we finish the season. Being able to help the team make it to the playoffs and making a run would be huge for myself, the team, and the community."







United Soccer League One Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.