Forward Madison FC Sign Center-Back Jason Ramos on 25-Day Contract

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has obtained center-back Jason Ramos on a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. Ramos joins the Flamingos again after having had a short stint with FMFC back in 2023. Most recently, Ramos played for Central Valley Fuego FC in 2024 where he made three appearances before suffering a season-ending injury. Ramos now joins Forward Madison as they look to strengthen the depth in their back line with a veteran of the League.

Born in Toppenish, Washington and standing at 6' 4", FMFC is excited to utilize Ramos in the busy month ahead. Ramos has shown his skills before and Forward Madison is excited to have him back on the team. Ramos had a successful college career with the Cal Poly Broncos, making 42 appearances in two seasons before turning pro in 2020. Ramos' first stop in his professional journey was in USL League One with the Chattanooga Red Wolves. Ramos was a key piece to their 2020 and 2021 squads, making 40 appearances and scoring 2 goals. In the 2021 season Ramos was USL League One First Team All-League and a finalist for USL League One Defender of the Year. In 2022, Ramos moved up to play for Minnesota United 2 in the MLS, making 24 appearances and scoring one goal. Ramos signed with Forward Madison FC at the end of the 2023 season. He appeared in six matches with one start and played a total of 109 minutes for the Mingos. After his loan spell with Forward Madison FC he made the move to Central Valley Fuego FC.

"We're very pleased to add Jason to our roster at a pivotal time in our season," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "Jason has been with us before and understands our club and how we want to play. He's an experienced center back who's had success in our league and is composed on the ball. His size and presence will add depth and quality to our group."







