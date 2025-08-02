Forward Madison FC Draw with Av Alta Tonight at Home

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The match started off quickly with both teams vying for possession. Forward had an incredible look in the 8' when forward, Derek Gebhard, had a dangerous header go just wide of the net. Nico Brown put one on frame in the 17' that sent the AV keeper flying to make a one-handed save to keep the ball out of the top corner. FMFC went on an offensive tear with two incredible chances in the 27', one from Derek Gebhard that the keeper came off his line to thwart, and immediately following, a rip from Nico Brown that sent the keeper into another flying save. Neither team let off on the gas all the way up to the half-time whistle, but neither side was able to pick the lock and they entered the locker rooms scoreless at the break.

The second half play exchanged fairly evenly with AV slightly out-possessing the Mingos. Both teams' held strong in defense with hardly any chances created by either side. FMFC had great build-up play in the 87' between Boyce and Murphy Jr. that nearly connected for a shot for Gebhard. Damia Viader nearly had the game-winner in stoppage but his shot flew just wide of the goal. Despite a myriad of great chances and an incredible performance for the home-side, the match ended 0-0 at the final whistle.

"We're four points out of a playoff spot," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "So we're right there and we just keep pushing."

"We played against a good team but we also had a good performance," said Goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann. "Especially our defense, the clean sheet speaks for it."

We can't dwell on it," said Forward, Derek Gebhard. "It's going to be a quick turnaround, so we just have to rest up as much as we can."

Goal Summary

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, AV- Aoumaich (36')

Yellow, AV- Pehlivanov (44')

Yellow, AV- Ortiz (47')

Yellow, AV- Mariona (62')

Yellow- MAD- Brown (63')

Yellow- AV - Blancas (80')

Yellow- MAD - Bench (82')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC hosts One Knoxville SC on August 9th at Breese Stevens Field. Play kicks off at 7pm. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #6 Murphy Jr., #10 Mesias (Angking 78'), #11 Garcia (Viader 66'), #13 Ereku (Ramos 66'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #24 Bartman (Boyce 66'), #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 66'), #77 Brown

ALL SUBS USED: Sousa, Lapsley

AV: #18 Aoumaich (Apollon 86'), #8 Alaribe (Mariona 58'), #30 Blancas, #6 Lay, #5 Alassane, #21 Villalobos (Cerritos 78'), #2 Ortiz, #26 Pajaro, #44 Pehlivanov, #19 Cruz, #22 Smith

Subs: #10 Ibarra, #16 Gonzalez, #23 Avilez, #34 Huerta







