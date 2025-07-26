Forward Madison FC Fall to Birmingham Legion in Jägermeister Cup

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The match started off fast-paced with Legion taking an early rip in the 3' that went wide right of Forward's goal frame. Legion won a free kick in a dangerous area that just went over the goal off of the head of Paterson in the 8'. Lapsley came up with a great save in the 9' off a shot from range, again from Paterson. Legion continued to apply the offensive pressure with a win-and-in scenario for them to advance in the tournament on the line motivating their play. Lapsley made another big stop when Shashoua found space in the 14'. Lapsley came up with another incredible stop in the 25' rushing out from his line and denying Pasher. Legion finally picked the lock in the 30' despite an incredible effort from the Forward defense. Galindrez had a great chance in the 42' with a rip that didn't miss by much. Lapsley made yet another unbelievable save in the 46' when he punched away a screamer from Tregarthen. Galindrez found another chance in the 48' when he tried to chip the keeper but couldn't quite get the pace he needed on the ball to beat Delgado. Despite absorbing the offensive pressure from the favored USL Championship side well, the Mingos went into the break down 1-0 to Birmingham.

The second half started with an immediate save from FMFC Keeper, Wallis Lapsley, in the 46' when he collected another shot from Shashoua. Lapsley, again, secured a laser of a shot from Tregarthen in the 59' to keep Birmingham off of the scoresheet early in the second half. Forward injected some fresh legs into the match in the 63' with a rare quadruple substitution. Shortly after, they won a free kick in scoring range, but they were unable to convert. The Mingos seemed to flip the switch in the second half with a much stronger attacking mindset compared to the first half. Forward Madison were able to find a goal of their own in the 71' when newcomer, Isaac Angking, made a splash burying a banger on his first night as Mingo. Lapsley continued his heroics in the 77', denying another goal-scoring opportunity for Legion. However, Saucedo found a second goal for Birmingham in the 81' to put Birmingham back on top. Despite the bolstered attacking mindset and maintaining much more possession than in the first half, the Mingos were unable to find the comeback. Legion took all three points and advanced in the tournament with a 2-1 scoreline at the final whistle. This result officially knocks Forward Madison FC out of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup.

Goal Summary

1-0 BHM, Damus (30')

1-1 MAD, Angking (71')

2-1 BHM, Saucedo (81')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, BHM - Hamouda (25')

Yellow, MAD - Murphy Jr. (26')

Yellow, MAD - Sousa (28')

Yellow, BHM - Tregarthen (33')

Yellow- MAD - Crull (53')

Yellow- BHM - Paterson (75')

Yellow- MAD - Bench (87')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back home for USL League One action on August 2nd at 5pm. The Mingos face off against league newcomers, AV Alta FC, for the first time ever. The night is set to be entertaining on and off the pitch with special guest, Chauncey Leopardi, aka "Squints" from The Sandlot making a special Baseball Night appearance at Breese Stevens. Fans can get VIP Meet & Greet tickets or regular match tickets.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #2 Chilaka #3 Viader, #6 Murphy Jr., #9 McLaughlin (Brown 82'), #10 Mesias (Angking 63'), #11 Garcia (Boyce 63'), #13 Ereku (Mehl 63'), #16 Crull, #19 Galindrez (Dourado 63'), #25 Sousa, #36 Lapsley

ALL SUBS USED: Schipmann, Graffin,

BHM: #57 Delgado, #43 Tiago, #13 Rufe, #17 Laszo, #20 Paterson, #4 Hamouda (Centeno 78'), #15 Pasher, #14 Shashoua (Saucedo 78') , #19 Martinez (McIllhatton 89'), #21 Tregarthen (Turnbull 65') , #9 Damus (Tabor-Etaka 89')

Subs: Van Oekel, Torres, Howell







