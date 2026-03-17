Match Preview: 3.19 Us Open Cup FCB V MAD

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC began their USL League One season last Saturday in Knoxville where they pulled off an incredible upset defeating the 2025 League Champions, One Knoxville SC, in a 2-1 victory. The win made a statement for the Mingos who entered the year with almost an entirely new roster. With goals from new players, Turner Humphrey and Stephen Annor Gyamfi, both assisted by Roman Torres, these fresh additions to the Madison roster set the tone for the season ahead. With the momentum from their win behind them, FMFC head to Michigan to take on the Flint City Bucks in the first round of the fabled Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup this Thursday. This match marks the second of a long road-match stretch for the 'Gos and will be an excellent test to legitimize their pre-season and early league success.

LAST MATCH RECAP - KNX V MAD

The Flamingos wasted no time making an impression on their 2026 season-opening night, traveling to Covenant Health Park to face defending USL League One Champions, One Knoxville SC, and leaving with a 2-1 road win. It was the perfect way to begin a 7-match away stretch before their Home Opener at Breese Stevens Field on May 16th.

One Knoxville SC entered the match as the reigning 2025 USL League One Champions and already 1-0-0 on the new season following a 3-2 home win over Westchester SC the week prior. They had experience, home support, and momentum on their side. Forward Madison, by contrast, came in fresh with almost an entirely new team. With Derek Gebhard and Edwin Munjoma being the only returning players on a reloaded roster, head coach Matt Glaser leaned into a possession-based identity and a bold 3-4-3 shape that put youth, energy, and aggression on full display.

Former Flamingo, John Murphy Jr., made his presence felt early with a foul on AJ Edwards before putting the hosts ahead in the 15th minute, a bittersweet moment for the Madison faithful. The Flamingos refused to fold. Turner Humphrey leveled the score in the 24th minute from a corner taken by Roman Torres at the near post, giving Madison the boost they needed. Just 15 minutes later, Stephen Annor Gyamfi gave Madison a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

In the second half, Knoxville came out of the locker room with a changed lineup and renewed urgency. Goalkeeper, JT Harms, made three saves in a stunning four-minute stretch between the 59th and 62nd minutes that effectively shut the door on any Knoxville attacks. Kevin Carmichael was equally commanding, blocking a shot in the 38th minute and heading away a dangerous cross in the 68th, while Collin McCamy cleared danger on multiple occasions, keeping the backline strong.

With the clock winding down, it was substitute Claudel N'Goubou who sealed the result in style drawing fouls at 90+1 and 90+3 to kill time and make the final five minutes of stoppage time a complete nightmare for Knoxville. When the final whistle blew at Covenant Health Park, it was Forward Madison celebrating a defining road win to open their 2026 campaign.

"I was extremely pleased with the effort and performance tonight. Against multiple obstacles we were able to execute the game plan, work together and fight for each other. It's a very promising start for the talented group of players we have this season," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach, Matt Glaeser.

"It's a good win for us! Super proud of the boys and their fight. It's not an easy place to play, so it's a good first step. Any win away from home is a good one," said Forward Madison FC Captain, Mark Segbers.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on the Flint City Bucks

Momentum: Forward Madison heads into this week's match coming off of a massive road win in Knoxville. An away victory against last season's Player Shield and League Champions was no easy feat. The Mingos will need to carry this momentum into the Open Cup match to keep flying and continue their early success.

POTW: Roman Torres was named the USL League One Player of the Week in his first league match ever as a Flamingo. With a beautiful assist coming from a well-placed corner-kick and impressive defensive display, Torres has showcased his talent early on. FMFC will look to him to be a major playmaker this week as well.

Leadership: With a re-loaded roster of almost all new players, the FMFC technical staff has shown incredible skill in already establishing impressive cohesiveness and fostering early success on the field. Entering his fifth year as the FMFC Head Coach, Matt Glaeser brings his wealth of experience in Madison coupled with a young and hungry roster to showcase a dangerous 2026 squad. Already earning Coach of the Week honors after the victory in Knoxville, look to him to continue to effectively lead FMFC to seek success in Michigan.

SNAPSHOT: #FCBvMAD

Thursday, March 19th, 2026

5:30PM CST Kickoff

Atwood Stadium

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2026 LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP RECORD

MAD: 0-0-0

FCB: 0-0-0







United Soccer League One Stories from March 17, 2026

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