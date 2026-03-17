Aurie Briscoe, Fort Wayne Football Club Goalkeeper, Called to Puerto Rico's National Team

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe has been named to Puerto Rico's National Team and will be on its roster for the upcoming FIFA Series, which will feature 36 teams playing in eight different countries.

Puerto Rico, one of the hosts, is in a group with American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with two friendlies on the docket for each.

"I am truly honored to be called up to represent the Puerto Rican National Team," Briscoe said. "Every opportunity to wear this badge means everything to me - it's more than just soccer, it's representing my people, my culture, and my roots.

"Being Puerto Rican is something I carry with immense pride every single day, and stepping onto the field for the island is a privilege I will never take for granted. This is bigger than the game - it's about honor, identity, and playing for something far greater than myself."

This is Briscoe's third time getting called to Puerto Rico's National Team. He was on the roster for the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League and the 2023 Gold Cup Qualification matches, but Briscoe didn't check into any of those matches.

He made his professional debut on March 7 for Fort Wayne FC in its first USL League One match at FC Naples. Briscoe stopped 1 of 3 shots on goal in a 2-0 loss. Briscoe backed up Bernd Schipmann in Saturday's 2-2 road draw with the Sarasota Paradise.

Fort Wayne FC is off until it plays at the New York Cosmos on March 28, when Briscoe figures to still be with Puerto Rico's National Team.

Briscoe, 24, was one of Fort Wayne FC's most successful players during its time in the pre-professional level of USL League Two, in which the team competed from 2001 to 2025. Briscoe helped propel the club to division titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and berths in the conference semifinals in 2024 and 2025.

In 2023, he won the Golden Glove Award for having the lowest goals-against average in USL League Two at 0.43 goals per 90 minutes. He had a run of eight straight scoreless matches for Fort Wayne FC that year. In 2025, Briscoe was named to the Central Conference Team of the Year, after he helped Fort Wayne FC to seven clean sheets. Briscoe played 34 matches with Fort Wayne FC in USL League Two, which ranked third in club history behind only defenders Reid Sproat (50) and Tiago Dias (38).

Briscoe played in the fall of 2025 at Butler University as a graduate student. He appeared in 17 matches and had a 5-10-2 record with two clean sheets, a .659 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average.

Prior to Butler, Briscoe played at Rutgers University from 2021 to 2024 and was part of the 2022 Big Ten championship team. He played in eight matches and was 3-4-1 with a shutout, a .553 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average.

Before his college career, Briscoe, who is from Englewood, New Jersey, helped St. Benedict's Prep to two national titles.

In the FIFA Series, Puerto Rico will face Guam at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón on March 25, when American Samoa will face the U.S. Virgin Islands. The winners and losers of the respective matches will square off March 28.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 17, 2026

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