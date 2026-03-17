Corpus Christi FC Makes Excellent First Impression in First Professional Match

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC (CCFC) has three players being recognized by the USL for their performances in CCFC's first match. CCFC tied FC Naples 2-2 on the road on March 14.

Tomas Pondeca owns the club's first professional goal, scoring in the 43rd minute. His efforts have earned him a spot on the USL League One Team of the Week for Week Two. Along with his goal, Pondeca proved to give the FC Naples defense trouble with his speed and persistence in defending. Pondeca's goal knotted up the game at one apiece heading into halftime.

Scoring the second of our two goals was midfielder Bubu Medina. Medina has been nominated for Goal of the Week. Medina subbed on in the 49th minute to make his pro debut. Down 2-1 in stoppage-time, Medina drove down the pitch to the top of the box where he fired a low shot past the goalkeeper. Voting for Goal of the Week is open here until Wednesday at 11 p.m. CST. The winner will be announced Thursday at 3 p.m. CST.

Rounding out accolades is goalkeeper James Talbot who is up for Save of the Week. Talbot made six saves on the night, one of those coming in the 70th minute. CCFC faced pressure the entire second half. A cross came in from Talbots left side and traveled to the far side of the six-yard box. Chris Garcia headed it into the six-yard box where Taylor Gray put a forceful header on goal. It forced Talbot to make a diving save to his left, keeping control of the ball, keeping the match level at 1. Voting is open for Save of the Week here and will close at 11 p.m. CST on Thursday. The winner will be announced on Friday at 3 p.m. CST.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 17, 2026

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