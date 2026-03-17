Røed, Bolanos Named to Team of the Week in Historic Night for Sarasota Paradise

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota, FL - Sarasota Paradise is proud to announce that Sander Røed has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week, while Jonathan Bolanos has been selected to the Team of the Week bench following two standout performances in the club's historic game.

Røed etched his name into Paradise history with a landmark performance, scoring the first professional goal in Sarasota Paradise history and adding the first professional assist as well. His impact on the game proved decisive, playing a key role in the team's attacking success and marking a milestone moment for the organization.

Bolanos also delivered a crucial contribution, finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute to score the equalizing goal versus Fort Wayne FC and bring the game level at 2-2. His composure in a key moment helped shift momentum and keep Sarasota Paradise firmly in the contest.

The USL League One Team of the Week recognizes top performers across the league, highlighting players who make a significant impact on the field. Røed and Bolanos' honors reflect both individual excellence and a memorable chapter in Sarasota Paradise history.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 17, 2026

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