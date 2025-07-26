Tormenta FC Defeats Miami FC 2-1 in Jagermeister Cup

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC congratulate midfielder Mason Tunbridge on his goal

MIAMI, Fl. - South Georgia Tormenta FC closed out their 2025 Jägermeister Cup campaign in winning fashion, defeating USL Championship side Miami FC 2-1 on Saturday night in Miami.

After trailing 1-0 at halftime following a 41st-minute goal from the home side, Tormenta stormed back in the second half with goals from midfielders Mason Tunbridge and Conor Doyle to secure all three points in their final group stage match.

Tunbridge brought Tormenta level in the 54th minute with his eighth goal of the season, receiving a pass from defender Oscar Jimenez and making a run into the right side of the box, where he beat the keeper from a tight angle.

Just six minutes later, Doyle netted the game-winning goal, his first of the season, finishing from close range after a deflected effort by Jonathan Nyandjo.

With the win, Tormenta FC wraps up a three-match road stretch and shifts focus back to league play. Next up, the Ibis return home on Saturday, August 2, for a Back to School Bash clash against rivals Greenville Triumph SC. Students, families, teachers, and school staff can grab $4 tickets here.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 2-1 Miami FC

TRM Starting XI: Sam Jones, Oscar Jimenez, Callum Stretch, Makel Rasheed, Gabriel Alves, Alon Drey, Conor Doyle (C), Jonathan Nyandjo, Mason Tunbridge, Handwalla Bwana, Sebastian Vivas

Scoring Summary:

MIA: 41', Kevin Hoyos (Sebastián Blanco)

TRM: 54', Mason Tunbridge (Oscar Jimenez)

MIA: 60', Conor Doyle

