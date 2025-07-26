Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Union Omaha is closing out a three match in eight day stretch with a bout against a more familiar foe than Wednesday's newcomers. El Paso Locomotive comes to town for the second year in a row as both teams hope to close out their USL Jagermeister Cup participation with a win. Both teams are eliminated going into this final round of matches, but could definitely use the match as a chance to take on a rival from another league and build momentum as the calendar turns to August and the playoff chase intensifies. And while Omaha's jerseys in this match are going to charity, the hope is that they'll be handing out a pummeling to El Paso.

ABOUT EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

Even as the history between the two clubs deepens on the pitch, there may be something missing in this matchup. Former El Paso assistant Dom Casciato has departed for the USL Championship, while the Owls who were ex-El Paso players aren't here for the match. Still, this will be the third straight season that these two teams will have met, despite playing in entirely different leagues. El Paso Locomotive are under new management since the last fixture as well, with former MLS and USMNT youth coach Wilmer Cabrera now the gaffer down in West Texas. After a couple years near the bottom of the league, Locomotive are firmly in the playoff hunt in 2025, with a 6-5-5 record and one of the league's top scorers thanks to... Wilmer "Andy" Cabrera. And yes, there is a relation: he's the son of the coach. After a six-goal May that earned him Player of the Month honors, the younger Cabrera sits tied for third atop the Golden Boot standings in the USL Championship with 10 goals on the year.

CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT

Tonight is our Cancer Awareness Night, presented by XCancer. They, as well as other local organizations, will have table displays on the concourse for you to check out and support the fight against cancer.

As with previous Cancer Awareness Nights, we're excited to host a charity auction for each of our match-worn jerseys on the night! The team will be donning exclusive XCancer kits, all of which will be sold off to you all directly after the match, where you'll be able to meet with the players. You can go to Section 115 to put in a bid before the 75th minute.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 5:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including our Nebraska Medicine "Grow Your Roots" Pre-Match Top!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: El Paso Locomotive FC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvELP







United Soccer League One Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.