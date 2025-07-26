Shorthanded WSC Drops Final Jägermeister Cup Group Play Match, 3-0, at Detroit City FC

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Playing without several key starters and away from home in a non USL League One match was not a good combination for WSC, as they dropped a 3-0 decision at Detroit City FC Saturday night in their final Jägermeister Cup Group match of the season.

A converted penalty by Ates Diouf gave DCFC the lead right before halftime, and second-half goals from Devon Amoo-Mensah and Matt Sheldon secured the victory for Detroit. An attacking opportunity for Detroit City was cut short in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, as they were fouled in the box, leading to a Detroit City penalty. Ates Diouf would step up and convert the penalty, giving Detroit City a 1-0 lead right before the half.

Even though the match was rapidly approaching the half-time break, yellow cards were still being handed out, as Shane Wiedt was shown a yellow in the fifth minute of stoppages, and Westchester's Noah Powder was shown his second of the night in the seventh minute of stoppages. Detroit would play the second half with a man up. Detroit City would double its advantage in the 71st minute, as Devon Amoo-Mensah would head it into the top corner of the net off a brilliant corner kick. An incredible pass from Sebastián Guenzatti found Matt Sheldon at the far post in the 89th minute, and he put it into the back of the net to give Detroit City a 3-0 lead.

Carlos Saldaña locked up his second straight clean sheet, marking his third of the season across all competitions and first in cup play.

This was the fourth Jägermeister Cup matchup for WSC following a 4-1 loss at home to Rhode Island FC on April 27 a 3-2 loss to Hartford Athletic on May 31st and a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh on June 28. WSC is 0-5-0 against USL Championship sides thus far, also having lost 3-1 loss at Detroit City FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. It was also the fourth time WSC was shutout this season, the second straight time in Jägermeister Cup play, where they finished play without gaining a point in their four matches.







