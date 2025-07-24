Match Preview- Westchester SC vs Detroit City FC July 26, 2025

July 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Obregon's Strike Leads WSC To Hard Fought Draw at Knoxville: It was once again J.C. Obregon to the rescue, as WSL's leading scorer, and one of USL League One's chief contenders for the Golden Boot, scored on a nifty strike just 16 minutes into the match to give the visiting squad a 1-1 draw with One Knoxville last Saturday night. Knoxville struck early, with Babacar Diene taking advantage of a Dane Jacomen miscue just three minutes into the match to take a 1-0 lead, before Obregon countered. The rest of the match was very tightly contests despite Knoxville eventually holding a 13-6 advantage in shots, but Jacomen had a solid second half to keep the match a draw. The match mirrored the 1-1 draw the two clubs had in Mt. Vernon on June 7.

WSC is now 2-3-4 in USL League One road matches, with a win and a draw in two of their last three competitions away from home sandwiched around a tough 2-1 loss at FC Naples.

Drinking from The Cup: This will be the fourth Jägermeister Cup matchup following a 4-1 loss at home to Rhode Island FC on April 27 a 3-2 loss to Hartford Athletic on May 31st and a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh on June 28. WSC is 0-4-0 against USL Championship sides thus far, also having lost 3-1 loss at Detroit City FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

Last Time in Motown: Jeciel Cedeño converted the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner in the eighty-fifth minute, breaking a 1-1 second half tie and giving Detroit City FC a 2-1 lead that they never relinquished, on their way to an eventual 3-1 win April 16 in the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in Hamtramck, Michigan. The loss ends WSC's US Open Cup run in their inaugural season, after taking their first two matches.The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in the first half, with Detroit City controlling most of the early action before WSC started a strong counter heading into the end of the opening 45. The second half saw a considerable uptick in opportunities for both sides, before DCFC broke through in the seventy-fifth minute on a Morey Doner right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner off a pass from Jay Chapman, beating keeper Dane Jacomen. The lead was short-lived as WSC came back to knot the score just five minutes later, as team leading scorer Juan Carlos Obregón found the back of the net again, with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner off a pass from Noah Powder. The game remained tied until the closing minutes, when Powder fouled Cedeño in the penalty area, and Cedeño beat Jacomen for the lead. Detroit's Darren Smith then put the game away, scoring on a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal off an assist by Jordan Adebayo-Smith in the fourth minute of extra time.

Close But: Five of the last seven WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-4 in those five matches.

Visiting Success... WSC is now 2-2-4 in USL League One road matches, coming off their draw Saturday. Three of their six overall wins (two USL League One, one US Open Cup) have come on the road (their lone home win in USL League One has been a 3-0 forfeit vs. Spokane).

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (2-4-0). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless. Their 30 goals allowed are most in USL League One, and they have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

Against The Top Of The Table: WSC is currently 2-5-4 against the current top eight in the USL League One table, with a 1-3-2 mark away against the clubs currently in playoff qualifying spots.

Obregón On Top: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 12 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has eight USL League One goals, which leads the league. His 45 shots in league action is also first amongst all players. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Other League Leaders: Jonathan Bolanos 23 chances created rank sixth in the league so far, and Conor McGlynn's four goals tie him for 15th. Dane Jacomen is currently 9th in saves with 27.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 7th in scoring in USL League One with 21 goals, tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%) and 5th in conversion rate (18%).

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 20 of the club's 29 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. names to USL Bench

New Face Added; Westchester SC announced on July 17 it had acquired midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi on loan from Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 USL League One season. A former standout at Marshall University, Okiyoshi has made 14 appearances for Rhode Island this season in the USL Championship, making three starts and logging 299 minutes of action. The 23-year-old has completed 170 passes at an 87.2 percent accuracy rate and one chance created while winning 12 duels at a 57.1 percent success rate and recording 16 recoveries and five interceptions defensively.

Dutch Influence: In addition to the New York locals dotting the roster, WSC is drawing strength from...The Netherlands. The club has a trio of Dutch players as the season starts rolling, including forward Koen Blommestijn (Amstelveen, Netherlands), midfielders Daniel Bouman (Blaricum, Netherlands) and Dean Guezen (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC begins August at home against Chattanooga on August 1 at 7 pm, followed by a trip to Union Omaha on August 6 and another home match against South Georgia on August 10.

Date/Time of the Match July 26, 2025, 7 PM

Location: Keyworth Stadium

WSC's Record 3- 7-5

Opponent Detroit City FC

Record 5-6-6

Head Coach Danny Dichio

Next Match; August 1 vs. Chattanooga at The Stadium at Memorial Field at 7 pm







United Soccer League One Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.